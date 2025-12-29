Cris Collinsworth Finally Admits His Patrick Mahomes Obsession During Bears–49ers Broadcast

If Cris Collinsworth is watching football, he is going to mention Patrick Mahomes. It doesn't matter if Mahomes isn't on the field, either, as long as there is a pigskin being tossed around a plot of grass, then Mahomes is on the brain of the veteran broadcaster.

Collinsworth's mention of the Kansas City Chiefs' star on Sunday night was different, however.

During the third quarter of the instant classic between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, San Fran quarterback Brock Purdy turned into a video game character to avoid being sacked before finding Kyle Juszcyzk in the endzone.

While breaking down the wildly impressive play, Collinsworth, of course, turned it into a Mahomes love fest, but this instance was different because he caught himself in the act.

"Brock Purdy was drafted when they were cleaning up the joint. But here he goes, he’s cleaning up the Bears so far tonight. I mean, if this were Patrick Mahomes, we’d be screaming ‘Oh, Patrick Mahomes!’ I know I would be," Collinsworth said, which got a nice laugh out of NBC teammate Mike Tirico.

Collinsworth has been obsessed with Mahomes and essentially everything he does on a football field for years now, but after obsessing for so long, he's finally reached the point where he's aware of his love for the signal caller.

Collinsworth's love for Mahomes hit a level that may never be topped earlier this season when he praised the quarterback for fumbling the football. Mahomes managed to recover his own fumble on the play against the New York Giants, which was enough for Collinsworth to deliver an uncomfortable amount of praise.

The 49ers ended up beating the Bears 42-38 on Sunday night to move to 12-4 on the season while solidifying themselves as a legitimate threat to win the NFC when it's all said and done.