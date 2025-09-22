Cris Collinsworth's Glazing Of Patrick Mahomes Hit Unbelievable New Level During Chiefs' Win Over Giants

There isn't anyone in the universe who loves watching Patrick Mahomes play the game of football more than Cris Collinsworth. Forget Mahomes' wife, parents, or his own children; there isn't a bigger fan of the Kansas City quarterback than the veteran broadcaster.

Only a complete and total moron can watch Mahomes and come away thinking he isn't incredibly gifted and talented — he's a generational talent — but Collinsworth's affection for the signal caller is unlike anything imaginable. When Mahomes is on the field, Collinsworth forgets where he is, certainly forgets to be as unbiased as possible, and melts into a puddle inside the NBC booth.

None of this is new. Anyone who has tuned into a Sunday Night Football game featuring the Chiefs over the years is well aware that Collinsworth is Mahomes' No. 1 fan, but the things that came out of the 66-year-old's mouth during Kansas City's win over the New York Giants on Sunday were beyond comprehension.

During the first half of the Chiefs' 22-9 win, Mahomes threw a backwards pass towards Isiah Pacheco in what may legitimately be the worst play of his entire career. In that moment, it looked like Mahomes had forgotten the rules of football, but since he managed to recover his own fumble, Collinsworth praised him, clearly forgetting the entire sequence was Mahomes' fault.

Mahomes literally turned the ball over, and Collinsworth found a way to call it a good play.

It turns out that Collinsworth's love fest for Mahomes was just getting started.

Mahomes went on to make an admittedly great play at avoiding pressure in the pocket and finding his target, but Collinsworth somehow managed to liken it to walking through a Halloween maze while being chased down by monsters.

I guess you have to tip your cap on the creativity, but Collinsworth on the call for the Chiefs is borderline unbearable at this point.