Cris Collinsworth Was Alarmingly Bad During Sunday Night Football And Fans Noticed

Look, I fully expected to come out of the gates this morning with a scorching hot take about how insufferable Tony Romo was yesterday.

And Tony was bad. Don't get me wrong. I muted the game literally 30 seconds in. Seriously. Couldn't do it.

But he was ham & eggs compared to Cris Collinsworth, who had a shockingly bad showing in LA last night. I didn't see it coming. I'll be honest with you. I like Collinsworth. I really do.

Here's a guy! I don't mind it. I really don't.

But fair is fair, and if I'm going to torch Romo 15 weeks a year, I have to open up the forum to other complaints. And last night, the entire internet needed a cigarette after listening to Collinsworth for four hours.

Need Collinsworth to button it up moving forward

Yeah, that last one gets me every time. What? What the hell is Collinsworth talking about here? I don't get it.

And yes, he constantly talked about Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs last night. It was insane. Almost like someone paid him off to hit some sort of obscure gambling over on an offshore site. Between him and Romo, I really don't know who loves Pat Mahomes more. It's a toss-up at this point.

But the Justin Herbert stuff was next-level from Cris. Comparing him to Ali was a shock to the system when I heard it the first time, and he even did it AGAIN later on. Twice! What a game.

Anyway, I'd still take him over Romo, but the gap is narrowing, and that ain't a good thing for anybody. Need Cris to dial it back a touch and lock back in during the second half of the season.

I don't enjoy blogging about how sucky he is, so let's get back to normal and rip on Tony again this time next week.

So you all there.