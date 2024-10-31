Cowboys' Trevon Diggs And Reporter Argue Over 'Deez Nuts' And Make Up Over Dee's Nuts

One of the big stories surrounding the Dallas Cowboys in recent days? Not coach Mike McCarthy's tenuous hold on his job after the season, or the club's two-game losing skid, or owner Jerry Jones complaining about something or other.

It was about "deez nuts."

No, seriously.

Peace And Love In Dallas

And allow me to fast-forward to the happy ending because by the time the Cowboys locker room closed to reporters on Wednesday, defensive back Trevon Diggs and local broadcaster Mike Leslie had shaken hands and had a laugh.

And Diggs, in a classy gesture, had gifted a canister of Dee's Nuts to Leslie.

So all peace and love in the Dallas media relations world.

But it didn't quite start like that on Sunday. Seems on that day, as the Cowboys were getting beat by the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy completed a pass to tight end George Kittle.

Trevon Diggs Challenges Reporter

And as Kittle steamrolled down the field before being pushed out of bounds inside the 5-yard line, Diggs, who had other coverage responsibilities, could be seen chasing the play but not making up a ton of ground initially.

Leslie, an Emmy winning anchor for WFAA in Dallas, questioned Diggs.

Well, the Cowboys took the L, and then crazy stuff started happening postgame. And I don't mean because Nick Bosa photobombed the NBC postgame interview with a MAGA hat.

I mean because Diggs went into the Cowboys' locker room. And as a group of reporters waited outside for the open locker room session to begin, Diggs emerged to find Leslie.

Diggs had seen Leslie's post on X. And he didn't love it.

So he came out of the locker room, still in his full uniform, spotted Leslie among the other reporters, and challenged him.

Talk About 'Deez Nuts,' Diggs Said

"Out of that whole play, that's what you took from it?" Diggs said, addressing Leslie. "Out of that whole play, that's what we're talking about for you."

Leslie, probably a bit taken aback, suggested a conversation about it.

"We can talk about it," he said. "We can talk about it more."

And then Diggs delivered the zinger.

"We can talk about deez nuts," Diggs said as he retreated back into the locker room.

One second to allow me to stop laughing.

It's a funny exchange. But I'm certain it wasn't amusing \to the two men. One was definitely hot about the vague suggestion he was loafing. The other was possibly shook about a confrontation with someone whom he covers on a regular basis.

And then the natural 2024 in America thing happened: Both men went to the media.

Diggs: Unnecessary Tweet

Actually, Diggs went on the Micah Parsons podcast and discussed the incident as well as relations with the local media. And Leslie did a segment on 103.5 The Fan to discuss the exchange with Diggs.

"I just felt like it was unnecessary," Diggs told Parsons of the tweet in question. "I just felt like he was trying to use my name for clicks. And, you know, after the game I just happened to see it. I clicked on it and I seen who it was and was, ‘Oh, he right here' … So I went up to him and I just spoke how I felt."

Diggs added he was still feeling the loss and the heat of that moment, but that was more an explanation than an excuse because, ultimately, he admitted he let emotions get the better of him.

This happens, folks.

A little personal side note:

The Joe Greene Incident

Having covered the NFL since 1990, there have been moments I made professional athletes or coaches upset and vice versa.

One time in the mid 1990s, I was interviewing Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Tom Olivadotti in his office. And defensive line coach Joe Greene walked in and told Olivadotti, "Let's go do something that's actually important."

"Thanks, Joe," I said to Greene.

"F you," Greene responded, using every letter and syllable of the word that begins with F.

"No, F you," I told Greene, using every letter and syllable of the word that begins with F.

Olivadotti flew from behind his desk and stood between the 200-pound (at the time) nerd reporter and the 280-pound former Hall of Fame defensive tackle.

I was not smart when I was young.

Leslie: No Comment On Deez Nuts

The exchange between Leslie and Diggs was nowhere near threatening. And funny, even beyond "deez nuts."

I also got a chuckle from Leslie's tweet after the incident.

So fast-forward to Wednesday. Around the NFL, that is the first day of media sessions looking ahead to the next game.

And Leslie reported for duty. And Diggs was obviously also in the locker room.

That's when these two men allowed their better nature to shine.

Two Apologies And All Is Well

The two spoke off to the side and later in the interview session when Diggs was surrounded by Leslie and other reporters.

Diggs apologized to Leslie for allowing his simmering emotions to boil over. Leslie similarly apologized for misreading Diggs' assignment on the play in question.

"I appreciate you," Diggs told the reporter.

That wasn't it. Diggs gifted Leslie Ranch flavored nuts.

Yes, Dee's Nuts.