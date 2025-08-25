Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Speaks Out On Micah Parsons Contract Dispute

Less than two weeks away from the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys’ front office still faces a wide gap between their preferred contract for star edge rusher Micah Parsons and the player’s expectations.

Parsons is reportedly seeking to reset the pass rusher market with a deal that would make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

As is often the case in Dallas, the drama has fans worried that their team’s best defensive player could hold out, further dooming the 2025-26 Cowboys (already saddled with low expectations).

One person not sweating the red flag is franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

When asked about the drawn-out negotiations, Prescott downplayed the broader concerns and expressed confidence a deal will get done before the Cowboys are forced to learn the hard way just how much they need Parsons on defense.

"I've got confidence," Prescott said Monday. "I told y'all that way back when. And I'm just going off of experience honestly. No different than mine. I've got confidence in that. Just hoping, which I know he is, that he's ready to play.

"There's been a case of something similar to this the last three years, I believe, if not before," Prescott added. "Not necessarily. I think that people can take it however they want. I think it's kind of part of the way guys think and see things around here."

Despite Prescott’s optimism, the Cowboys and Parsons’ camp remain locked in a true standoff, with no recent signs of progress.

The dispute has even spilled into the public eye. Last week, Parsons drew attention when he was spotted in street clothes, sprawled across a medical table during the Cowboys’ preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Asked about Parsons’ demeanor, Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer didn’t take kindly to the optics.

"Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing and why he was doing it," Schottenheimer said. "So, until I talk to him, I'm obviously not going to talk about it."

Prescott knows the feeling of contract limbo well. In 2024, he faced his own uncertainty before signing a four-year, $240 million extension.

That deal has since drawn heavy criticism from pundits, many of whom argue the Cowboys tied themselves financially to Prescott at the expense of extending other star players.

Now, the Cowboys can only hope — better yet, pray — that Parsons will be ready to suit up for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

