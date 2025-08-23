Micah Parsons Speaks Out After Crushing Nachos, Resting On Medical Table During Cowboys Preseason Finale

Parsons says he wasn't lying on the medical table ... at least not for the entire game

Things are not great between the Dallas Cowboys and star linebacker Micah Parsons, and it got weirder on Friday night during the team's preseason finale.

The two sides are trying to find middle ground on a deal, but this comes after Parsons indicated that he wanted to be traded, something the Cowboys are unlikely to do.

Still, Parsons has been going to camp and preseason games to avoid getting fined, and he showed up for Dallas' preseason finale against the Falcons, crushing one of those takeout clamshell containers full of nachos.

And to make matters more uncomfortable for the Cowboys, when a fan called for Parsons to join the Falcons, the linebacker made the universal hand signal for "Call me."

If you ask me, the nachos feel like a way of saying, "I'm done here." I feel like most people who know they're about to walk past a bunch of photographers and TV crews would stop before they got to that area and say, "Hang on, I'm going to stop, finish my nachos."

Not Parsons. He just kept walking and throwing them back without a care in the world.

But the weirdness continued into the game when Parsons was spotted lying on the medical table and taking a snooze in the middle of the game.

Looks like he's sawing logs to me. However, the man himself took to X to clear the air after the game.

Parsons commented on a post from sports anchor Mike Leslie, who wrote that Parsons was only on the table for a brief time and not all night long, as some reporting seemed to claim.

That's fair enough, but it sure doesn't seem like Parsons is too happy in Dallas these days, nonetheless.