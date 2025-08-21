Joe Milton Claims Anyone Who Thinks He Throws Hard 'Shouldn't Be In The NFL Getting Paid'

Rocket launcher. Flamethrower. Cannon. Deadly weapon. Those are just some of the terms used to describe Joe Milton's right arm over the years, given the speed at which the football comes out of his hand. For the quarterback himself, however, he doesn't see it that way because he's simply known nothing else.

Dating back to his college days at both Michigan and Tennessee, the biggest knock on Milton is that he lacks touch with some of his throws; essentially, he looks like a player who cannot slow down the speed on some of his passes.

Milton is well aware of the notion around his game and how he's known for having a huge arm, but it appears he's grown a bit tired of it all.

A New Crop Of Joe Milton Suckers Is Born Every Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys signal caller spoke with the media on Wednesday, and cleared the air on the chatter about his arm talent.

"I don’t understand when people say [that] I throw the ball so hard. Like, I’m literally not throwing the ball hard. It just comes off my hand like that. I was born and blessed that way. So I feel like if you think I’m throwing the ball hard, then you shouldn’t be in the NFL getting paid," Milton said.



"There are some times where it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not necessary’. There’s, like, one or two [times] a game (that it’s not necessary). But other than that, man, I’m not throwing the ball hard — it just comes off my hand like that. I was born and blessed that way. So I appreciate God for that."

What we have here is a classic scenario of two things being true at once.

Milton doesn't believe he throws the football hard because he knows the different gears his arm possesses and, more often than not, he's just making what he believes to be normal throws. On the flip side, Milton does throw the football extremely hard, and anyone with eyes can see that.