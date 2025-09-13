Cowboys Attempted To Trade Micah Parsons To Jets For Quinnen Williams, Draft Picks

New York did not want to part with their two-time Pro Bowler

Had the Jets had more resources, Micah Parsons very well could have been playing in New York rather than Green Bay.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined 800 ESPN New York radio on Saturday morning and said as much, admitting that he initiated trade talks with a New York team that "was not the Giants," in an effort to move Parsons. Jones had no interest in sending the superstar pass rusher within the division, but New York’s AFC team, the Jets, presented no such issue.

When asked point-blank about the reaction Jones received from the Jets, the Cowboys owner replied: "Frankly, (the Jets) didn’t have the resources to entertain conversation."

Jones was then questioned by show host Gary Myers if Dallas asked for standout defensive tackle Quennin Williams as part of a package that would’ve landed Parsons in the Big Apple.

That would seem a likely ask considering A) Williams is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league and B) the Cowboys have continually referenced the need to improve their run defense, hence, receiving DT Kenny Clark from Green Bay (plus picks) in the Parsons trade.

Jones confirmed as much and added: "A prerequisite to the entire trade was that we had to have – right now – … a significant dominant inside defensive player, which was to address our goal to address the run more than we’d previously been addressing it over the previous four years that we’d, at that time, had Micah."

Parsons Was The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Myers followed up by asking if Jones’ call with the Jets asking for Williams was a one-and-done attempt. The owner confirmed it was.

Ultimately, the Jets opted to hold onto Williams and their draft picks and Dallas sent Parsons to Lambeau in exchange for Clark and first-round picks in each of the next two NFL Drafts.

In a limited role as he continues to recover from an off-season injury, Parsons has four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks with the 2-0 Packers. Williams collected five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in New York’s Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Jerry Jones will get an up-close look at the player he attempted to bring to Big D, Williams, when the Jets host the Cowboys on Oct. 5.

