Cowboys Adding Jadeveon Clowney To Patch Huge Hole Left By Micah Parsons Trade

Jadeveon Clowney joining the Dallas Cowboys is a confession by Jerry Jones that he needed a Band-Aid on the massive talent hemorrhage he caused by trading Micah Parsons.

And the addition which Jones announced Sunday after the Cowboys beat the New York Giants in a shootout is appropriate – because it adds a guy named Clowney to mask a move that clowned the Cowboys.

Clowney Limited Production Then Cut

The Cowboys are signing Clowney, 32, per what Jones told reporters after Sunday's game.. Clowney joins the team after he had limited production (5.5 sacks in 14 games) last season for the Carolina Panthers and had limited interest in joining teams that had even casual interest in him during the offseason.

Clowney was cut by the Panthers in May after he played only one season of a two-year contract he signed in 2024.

He comes onto the team as a depth player for pass-rush situations initially, but the Cowboys will eventually hope he can help set a strong edge on running plays. That's smart because the Cowboys defense is smuggling despite the team's 1-1 record.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 82.6 percent of his passes in a season-opening loss and Russell Wilson completed 73.2 percent of his throws on Sunday. So the Cowboys desperately need someone to make opposing quarterbacks more uncomfortable.

Cowboys: Familiar With Clowney

The Cowboys, of course, don't admit the defense getting carved up has anything to do with adding Clowney.

They've talked about familiarity with Clowney as the reason they kept an eye on the pass rusher.

Have the Cowboys kept an eye on Parsons his first two games?

Parsons has 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss in two Green Bay victories. And he did this against two great offensive tackles in Penei Sewell and Laremy Tunsil. And he did this without really being in shape because he missed all of training camp while holding out for a new contract.

Micah Parsons Paying Dividends

When Jones traded Parsons to the Packers, every pundit on the planet – some with actual knowledge of the NFL – predicted great things for the Green Bay Packers. Some lowered expectations for the Cowboys despite the fact Jones said his team can win more now than if they had signed Parsons to a contract extension – yeah, he said that.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky noted that with Parsons paired alongside Rashan Gary, the Packers now possess arguably the best pass-rush duo in the NFC. Some dude named Salguero picked the Packers to win the NFC North.

Analysts across platforms described Parsons’ Green Bay debut as a "game-wrecking," even if his raw numbers were modest. His energy, alignment with the defense, and psychological impact on opponents could not be dismissed.

Except Jones dismissed that affect on games when he made the trade that brought two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas.

Clowny Signing Is A Confession

But now the Cowboys are acknowledging they need help. And they need it precisely in the spot vacated by Parsons.

Look, down the road, in perhaps two or three years, Jones will look back on the Parsons trade and beat his chest because the two first-round picks he got in return will be contributing to the 2027 or 2028 Cowboys.

That, of course, assumes the Cowboys don't miss on those picks like they did on Taco Charlton or seem to have done on Mazi Smith.

But, you see, while the Cowboys are cheerfully expectant about an uncertain future and patching holes in the present, the Packers are 2-0. Their defense has allowed only three touchdowns in two games against the No. 1 and No. 5 scoring offenses from a year ago and two of those scores came inside the final three minutes of games that were pretty much already decided.

But enjoy ramping up Clowney. And paying Clowney. And watching Clowney not be anything close to Micah Parsons.