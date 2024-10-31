Could The Dodgers Poach Juan Soto From The Yankees Too?

The Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series on Wednesday night, completing a miraculous comeback to secure a 4-1 series win. The Yankees' loss was historic; the first time in World Series history that a team had come back from down at least five runs to clinch a championship.

In a series filled with questionable decision-making, poor execution, lackluster defense and mental errors, none was tougher to watch for Yankees fans than a disastrous fifth inning in The Bronx. But if some new reports are to be believed, it's possible the free agency period could be even harder to watch.

Several national reporters, including Jon Heyman from the New York Post, have suggested that the Dodgers intend to enter the bidding for superstar free agent Juan Soto. The same Juan Soto who was the Yankees' best player throughout the postseason and grew into a beloved figure in New York over the course of another spectacular season.

Could they really steal Soto too after breaking Yankees hearts in October?

Do Dodgers Have The Money To Sign Juan Soto?

While Heyman has suggested that the Dodgers would bid for Soto if he's open to returning to the West Coast, other reporters, such as ESPN's Jeff Passan, have said otherwise. Soto's likely to set a record with his contract; organizations pay the highest prices for youth and high-level talent.

Soto has both of those qualities in spades. At just 26, he's young for a free agent, and has a resume as good or better than any hitter in baseball. Some have suggested he could get up to 15 years and $600 million on the open market. Considering his talent, that might be possible, if not likely.

There's only a few teams in baseball that can afford to sign a contract that large; the Yankees, Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. All of those teams can and should bid on Soto, who's a generational talent capable of single-handedly carrying a lineup.

But the Dodgers have so much money committed to other stars, it seems impossible for them to beat out the two New York teams. Especially considering both the Mets and Yankees will be highly motivated to prevent a repeat of this year's playoffs. Still, what if they did?

It'd make an organization already known for overwhelming talent that much better. Never say never.