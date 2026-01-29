Will Canton Voters' Privileges Be Removed After Bill Belichick Snub? | Ricky Cobb Show

There will be hell to pay for Bill Belichick's snub. First up: the voters.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is supposed to be a haven for legends, but the qualifications to get in are more head-scratching than ever.

Bill Belichick, a man with eight rings total and the most postseason wins in history, seemed like a shoo-in. Instead, a top-three coach in the history of football was left on the outside looking in.

On Thursday’s episode of "The Ricky Cobb Show," Ricky tore into the absolute circus surrounding the Class of 2026.

As Cobb noted, "It just seems such an injustice on its face" that a guy who won six titles as a head coach and two more as a coordinator somehow missed out on his first try.

He highlighted the possibility that the Hall of Fame could reprimand these voters for a facepalming snub: "Punishment could be up to and including no longer having your voting privileges."

WATCH:

With this omission, the Hall wants to hide behind "integrity" and bylaws, but the real scandal is not the leak.

It’s that at least eleven voters decided Belichick needed to wait, which feels more like a petty, personal vendetta.

Reports suggest certain voters, like Bill Polian, pushed for Belichick to wait a year as "penance" for "Spygate."

Is it possible that Spygate is just an excuse because the voters "just didn't f***ing like the guy," Cobb questioned?

A group of voters now comes off as a class of gatekeepers. Sure, Belichick's fostered some beefs with the media, but if they're taking it this personally, the Hall loses decorum and credibility along the way.

Ricky put it bluntly: "Somebody may quietly have their voting ability revoked" because this leak exposed the room for what it is.

The disrespect did not stop with Belichick.

Eli Manning was tossed aside for the second consecutive year, which is spitting in the face of the history of the game.

If voters are so obsessed with "integrity" that they will blackball Belichick, how do they justify snubbing the man who beat him twice on the biggest stage?

You cannot tell the story of the NFL without the guy who ended the Patriots' pursuit of a 19-0 season.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be officially announced on February 5 at the NFL Honors. Between now and then, expect more fallout from these big omissions.

The Hall can try to plug the leaks, but the damage is done.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW FROM THURSDAY:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela