You Can't Tell The Story Of The NFL Without Eli Manning, But Hall Of Fame Voters Are Trying Anyway

Eli Manning deserves to be there, but the voters snubbed his entry into Canton... again!

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee is currently torching its own credibility in a backyard fire pit, and frankly, it’s getting embarrassing.

In less than 48 hours, Canton’s gatekeepers delivered a double snub that proves just how disconnected these voters have become from the game we actually watch on Sundays.

We’re witnessing a process that has drifted so far from reality it’s basically floating like an EJ Manuel deep pass, and just as ugly when you think about it…

First, the voters brigade denied Bill Belichick his first-ballot induction.

It's a petty, delayed moral judgment on "Spygate" or "Deflategate" rather than an honest evaluation of the greatest coaching resume in the history of the sport.

Then, to twist the knife, the committee followed up by shutting the door on Eli Manning for a second consecutive year.

You’ll hear the voters harp on Eli's .500 career record and that he wasn't an "elite" guy for the duration of his career, ignoring the element that has historically mattered most in the NFL… performances when the Lombardi Trophy is on the line.

Eli is one of only six players in league history to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Every other eligible human in that group walked into Canton on the first ballot.

But for some reason, the committee decided the rules changed once the kid from Ole Miss showed up.

Manning was the league's undisputed Ironman, starting every game for 16 seasons.

More importantly, he orchestrated the two postseason runs that single-handedly prevented the Patriots from owning the entire 21st century.

If it weren't for Eli, the Pats would have turned the NFL into what the Dodgers are doing to baseball right now.

You cannot explain the 2000s without the guy who killed New England’s pursuit of a 19-0 season. ELI!

You cannot describe the early 2010s without the QB who walked into Lucas Oil Stadium for Super Bowl XLVI and did it again. ELI!!

It’s simple: You cannot tell the story of the NFL without Eli Manning.

When the pressure was highest, and throws to David Tyree and Mario Manningham had to be absolute money to dethrone New England, the guy produced.

In 2011, Eli even set the record for passing yards in a single postseason.

Across his two title runs, he threw 15 touchdowns and exactly one interception, which is far from a fluke.

The 2026 cycle reveals a voting bloc seeking stats over historical impact.

By rejecting the architect of the league’s greatest dynasty and the quarterback who slayed that dragon twice on the world's biggest stage, the voters have made their priorities clear.

This isn’t the Pro Football Hall of Fame anymore; it’s the Pro Football Hall of Who the Voters Feel Like Rewarding Today.

And if the committee doesn't fix this, Giants fans are going to be ready to storm the gates of Canton, pressure-wash every name off those plaques and demand justice for ELITE Manning.

