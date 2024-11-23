The Costco 'BOOM!' Guys Will Be Wrestling Tonight At AEW's Full Gear

The Costco guys are ready to bring the BOOM to AEW Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view later tonight.

In the past year, father and son viral stars A.J. and ‘Big Justice’ have taken over social media as well as parents' sanity as kids and teenagers across the country are screaming, "We bring the boom to you," which is the Costco guys rap song.

Yes, that same father will be competing in a wrestling match later tonight.

‘WE BRING THE BOOM TO YOU!’

"Big Boom AJ" will be squaring off against QT Marshall after the two have rehashed their beef after the Costco father tried out for professional wrestling years ago in real life. The two have now reignited their feud, with Marshall being a regular for the AEW profession.

It all culminated last night on AEW's weekly Friday program Rampage, in which the father and son duo showed off their microphone skills during a weigh-in for the match.

Not bad execution by the 12-year-old, who even got the crowd involved with his mic work.

Meanwhile, father A.J. dropped a promo about how he was going to deliver the "Power boom!" to Marshall as well as brought up the Costco guys' infamous "double chunk chocolate cookie" review that propelled them into social media stardom. Hell, even The Rizzler got a shout-out as he'll be the ceremonial guest bell ringer tonight.

Things quickly went off the rails though when QT Marshall tried attacking AJ, who blocked it and landed what sounded like a REAL punch in return, before then being on the wrong side of the QT Cutter finishing move.

AEW FULL GEAR WILL AIR ON PPV TONIGHT

Say what you want (and I have) about the Costco guys, but they have propelled their viral hits into a major W for themselves. They've appeared on Jimmy Fallon, at college football games and were even spoofed on Saturday Night Live a few weeks back.

As much as I wanted to hate them because their videos can be cringe and that damn song is so annoyingly catchy, when I ran into them randomly at the airport last week, I had to stop and go over to say hey. After having a rather long conversation with A.J., I couldn't help but like him afterward. Dude was straight up a nice guy and was then taking photos and making ‘Boom’ videos with everyone that came by.

We'll see if that niceness can turn into becoming a badass when he steps in the ring later at AEW's Full Gear PPV.

