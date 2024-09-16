Cooper Kupp Is Hurt Again, Los Angeles Rams Offense Quickly Unraveling

I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone. Last week, I wrote about how being a Los Angeles Rams wide receiver should come with additional injury insurance after Puka Nacua went down.

Well, Cooper Kupp is now hurt. Again. He suffered an ankle injury in the team's blowout loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Kupp tried to come back into the game, but coaches pulled him back. He did not play in the second half, but many assumed that was simply because the Rams were getting destroyed.

Well, it turns out the injury was worse than it looked.

Yikes. The Rams season has just started, and it's already looking bad. Their offensive line is in shambles, thanks to injuries, and now their two best wide receivers are also hurt.

Matthew Stafford contemplated retirement before the season started, and he might want to consider hanging up the cleats right now.

He has no one to block for him and no one to throw the ball. That's a pretty terrible combination for an NFL quarterback.

Plus, the defense just surrendered over 40 points to the Arizona Cardinals, and they just lost safety John Johnson to injury.

I'm not sure what else to say. I had high hopes for the Rams this season, but no team could survive this level of carnage.

For Kupp, it's the latest in an injury-riddled career, unfortunately. He posted one of the greatest seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history back in 2021, but hasn't been able to stay healthy since.

He missed half of the 2022 season, and seven games last year. He appears headed for another long absence, his third in as many seasons.

Kupp also missed half the 2018 season with three injuries.

In his eight-year NFL career, Kupp has suffered a groin injury, a concussion, an MCL sprain, an ACL tear, a high ankle sprain, a severe hamstring strain, and what appears to be another high ankle sprain.

Add them all up, and he's already missed 22 games with several more coming this year.

He's already 31 years old, and it's fair to wonder if Kupp and Stafford might both be playing some of their final NFL games.