Cooper Flagg Says Caitlin Clark Belongs On WNBA's Mount Rushmore: 'She's Changed The Game'

The Mavericks' top overall pick is a big fan of the WNBA's biggest villain

Cooper Flagg joined the long list of first overall picks in the NBA Draft, and after a tremendous college career at Duke, he brings enormous expectations for the start of his career.

It makes sense then that he'd appreciate seeing someone else in his sport almost immediately live up to the highest possible expectations. Flagg was asked after the draft who he'd put on his Mount Rushmore in the NBA as well as the WNBA, and, unsurprisingly, named the W's most popular player.

With his last pick, Flagg named Caitlin Clark to the WNBA Mount Rushmore team, despite Clark being in just her second season in the league.

Flagg said his choice to add Clark was because of the tremendous impact she has had on women's basketball in such a short time.

Cooper Flagg Hopes For Same Impact Caitlin Clark Has Had On WNBA

On Friday night, Flagg told reporters that he'd pick Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant for the NBA, and Candace Parker, Brittney Griner, and A'ja Wilson for the WNBA.

Then he added Clark: "I might put Caitlin Clark on there, just because she’s changed the game so much, and it's heading in the right direction. I just love what she’s been able to do."

He also went to the Dallas Wings-Indiana Fever game on Friday night, saying he's impressed with how far the WNBA has come from the early days.

"Honestly, it means a lot to me, seeing how far they have come, and I am going to continue to watch," Flagg said at the game.

"I am a big fan, so it's really cool to just be here and be in this environment and get to watch a great game."

Flagg can't say it, of course, but the WNBA has done everything in its power to diminish Caitlin Clark and tolerate the openly aggressive behavior directed at her by opposing players. For obvious reasons. Despite their best efforts, though, Clark has become the face of the league.

Ratings, attendance, she's driven all of it, in a way no other women's player has been able to.

Clark missed the Fever's game on Friday night, but her team was able to hold on against the Wings 94-86.