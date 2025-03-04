Cooper Flagg Changes Tone, May Have Just Played Final Duke Home Game

Duke men's basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg was purposely vague after playing in what may be his final home game before he heads to the NBA Draft.

If it was Flagg's final game, he went out in dominant fashion, dropping 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals to wrap up what has been one of the greatest-ever college basketball seasons by a freshman. You can be sure Blue Devils fans realize it, as they chanted "One More Time," when Flagg was pulled from Monday's game with Duke up big over Wake Forest.

"Run it back," a hyped-up Flagg yelled to the fans as they showered him with cheers. The only thing is, Flagg may be running alright; running straight to the big time.

FLAGG HAS BEEN MUST-WATCH ALL YEAR LONG

"This is the best place in college basketball, for sure," Flagg told reporters after the game. "I've loved every single minute of being here. It's been an amazing year."

"I’m living in the present right now. I’m living in the moment. Taking it day by day, practice by practice, game by game. I don’t know what the future holds," Flagg continued with a well-thought-out PR response.

Flagg's comments are a bit different from what he said just three weeks ago when he told reporters that he "wants to come back to the University." The much more subdued and moderate response should be worrisome to Duke fans, unless, of course, they go on to win the National Championship, something they are in the running to do with their No. 2 ranking and a 27-3 record.

COOPER'S NIL DEAL IS FOR $4.8 MILLION

Although it would be awesome for Flagg to return to college basketball for at least one more year, I don't see it happening when so much money awaits him in the NBA, not to mention the league's desperate need for a future star - something that Flagg very well may be.

After Monday night's game, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes praised Cooper's skills as one of the best that he's coached against since Kevin Durant. This after Jim Boeheim compared Flagg to Larry Bird just a few weeks ago.

