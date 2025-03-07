Cooper Flagg Returning To Duke Would Be Monumental, But A Second NBA Contract Is The Main Priority

Cooper Flagg walked off the court inside Cameron Indoor Stadium with 3:44 remaining in the blowout win against Wake Forest, with the Duke student section serenading him with chants of ‘One More Year, One More Year’. It was a moment that the freshman will never forget, and while it would be cool to see him return for another season, that should’ve been Flagg's final home game of his collegiate career.

It was just a few weeks ago that Cooper created a wave of emotions for basketball fans and pundits across the country, as Flagg told reporters that he 'wants to come back to the University' for another season. In reality, this felt like a situation where he would certainly love to run it back at Duke, but that's not how this process works, especially for a young man who is likely to be the No.1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

But, folks had a field day with the possibility that the best player in college basketball could return to Duke for an additional season, which would obviously have the folks running the marketing department for the Blue Devils jumping for joy inside the athletic complex in Durham.

The game against Wake Forest was the perfect way to end his time playing at home in front of Duke supporters. Flagg had now scored 20 points or more for the 14th time this season, finishing the game with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

And while there is still one game left in the regular season, as Duke will face heated-rival North Carolina on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, we should be seeing the last of him wearing a Blue Devils jersey over the next month of March Madness.

In this upcoming era of revenue-sharing in college athletics, there will obviously be opportunities for superstars like Cooper Flagg to make millions, especially with outside marketing deals that could take that number into the $10 million range if he were to return for another season.

He would become a Duke legend, not that he won't already be remembered for a very long time. Cooper would be the most talked-about basketball player next season, as he is currently battling Auburn's Johni Broome for player of the year. But, could you imagine the hype around him returning for the 2025-2026 season? Simply put, he would be in unrivaled territory, and the face of college basketball next season, maybe to the point of how Caitlin Clark was treated at Iowa.

The other entity that would be rolling in the money is the Duke athletic department, who would have the chance to market him like Zion Williamson, while most likely not being able to keep up with merchandise orders from Duke faithful.

But, while the money would be pouring in at the college level, the folks around him are already talking about his second contract in the NBA, and how much he could be making after his fourth season in the league.

Let me know what you think. Should Cooper Flagg risk it, and come back for another season? Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com

NIL vs. NBA Contracts Are Comparable In 1st Year. That's Not The Point

While Cooper Flagg could easily make upwards of $10 million for one more season at Duke, that is not the number that is weighing on the minds of his representation. If he were to enter the NBA Draft, Flagg could make around $13-$14 million in his first season, which is in the ballpark of what he'd make at Duke next year.

Even though that's great, Flagg has to be worried more about getting to his fourth season in the NBA, where the contract negotiations will start to ramp up, if he lives up to the hype. His second year in the league could see him make $15 million, which could then rise to around $19 million by his fourth season.

Then, it's negotiating time, as Flagg would be ready to sign his second contract in the league, which could garner him more than four times his original deal per season. It's all about getting to that second contract, while he will rake in millions in advertising deals during his first four years in the NBA.

And for that reason alone, the NBA clock is ticking for Cooper Flagg. But, I do understand the thought process of an 18-year-old kid, loving his college experience, while already making life-changing money with Duke.

I think we sometimes forget that these are just kids. Sure, they’re making millions, becoming the poster-child for blue-blood schools, while at the same time enjoying the college life that he will never get back. That part has to be the toughest aspect for a superstar like Cooper, who probably already knows that his time living on a college campus, going to parties with his friends, while attending class as just a regular student is coming to an end.

Who wouldn't want to go back and enjoy their freshman and sophomore years of college, before we actually had to focus on our studies so that we could actually graduate?

Risk vs. Reward, Cooper Flagg Cannot Afford To Lose Spotlight

There are a few things that he would be risking if Flagg returned for another season, one of them being an injury that halts his progression towards the NBA. I'm obviously knocking on wood as I type this. But, what if Cooper were to pop his achilles or tear his ACL while playing at Duke next season?

Even though these star athletes have insurance that would provide them with a nice payout that would be scaled on how much revenue they'd lose out on during his first couple years in the league, an injury could force him out of the top pick spot when it comes to the 2026 NBA Draft.

Additionally, there could be another player that comes along and takes his spot, which are aspects that his reps are thinking about.

Also, I can promise you the coaches at Duke are telling him the same thing, even though they'd love to see him return for another season. But at the end of the day, there is so much at stake, with that second NBA contract being the main goal.

So, with only three guaranteed games left in a Duke uniform, fans should enjoy watching Cooper Flagg perform on the college basketball court. Because as much as we'd all love to stay in college and enjoy that life, sometimes hard decisions have to be made.

But, this one seems pretty simple.

