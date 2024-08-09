Controversial Baptism Video From A Florida High School Football Team Raises Eyebrows

The internet is seething today because a video has gone viral of a Florida high school football team conducting baptisms after an offseason workout.

Seems innocent enough, right? Well, wrong! The video, which was taken last month after an Astronaut High workout on the field, has gone viral, with some folks praising it, and others slamming the act and calling for legal action.

Ever heard of Separation of Church and State? Well, it's a pretty big deal in this country, and things like this – while awesome in my eyes, because baptisms are cool – raise red flags for others. And it's a fair flag to raise, because it certainly seems like a gray area.

First, here's the video that has social media all fired up on this Friday in early-August:

Did this pass the smell test?

So, some folks love it. Others are furious. The school board, which apparently found out about this on Monday, has since conducted an investigation and says the post-practice baptisms were student-led, according to Florida Today.

That means they were 100% legal, for those who don't follow federal law. Don't worry, I don't either, but smarter folks do and that's what they tell me.

Students, teachers and other employees at a school can engage in private religious expression within the school, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

However, public school employees can't lead activities like prayers or devotionals, and they can't try to persuade students to participate in, or not participate in, religious activities, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Students, on the other hand, can engage in religious activities with their peers and try to convince other students to join them.

Florida law generally aligns with federal law, saying that students may organize religious activities. School personnel can participate in religious activities on school grounds, as long as these activities are initiated by students before or after the school day, if the activities are voluntary and if they don't conflict with school personnels' responsibilities.

So, there ya go. By all accounts, there was no dirty water in these baptisms, despite the wokes on social media crying foul!

And I'm only half-serious with that jab, by the way. I'm obviously fine with it, but I'm also biased because I'm a religious person. If this were the other way around and some other religion appeared to be being pushed on kids, I'd be pissed. So, I get it.

Still, the outrage mob was all over this one. Let's take a quick check of the comments section on the way out:

Why is religion making its way into schools? This isn’t a religion school …. Hmm. I don’t like this.

They really love and understand the constitution.

Violates Separation of Church and State.

I’m glad you’re supportive of bringing religion into schools. Will you be as excited to see Islamic and Wiccan traditions in schools?

Why are you pushing this as agenda it wasn't?