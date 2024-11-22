Conor McGregor Found Liable Of Assault In Ireland Civil Court Stemming From Sexual Encounter

A civil court jury has found UFC fighter Conor McGregor guilty of assaulting a woman in a Dublin, Ireland hotel in 2018, during a sexual encounter. The court determined that the former UFC star should pay over $250,000 in damages.

The Ireland jury came to their guilty verdict after deliberating for a little over 6 hours.

McGregor had previously told the court that he had consensual sex with the woman that the UFC fighter described as "athletic and vigorous, but not rough." His lawyers have since claimed that the woman was trying to extort the UFC fighter.

CONOR HAS FACED MULTIPLE ALLEGATIONS THROUGHOUT HIS CAREER

Upon seeing all the evidence, however, the jury felt differently as they eventually came to their guilty verdict.

Despite Connor saying that his actions were consensual, jurors saw what was described to them as "extensive injuries," which included purple and blue bruises, scratches across her body and what the victim testified to as being "choked three times" to the point that she thought she was going to be killed.

The guilty verdict is the first of a number of assault claims that McGregor has found himself accused of in recent years.

Due to the ruling being a civil case, McGregor must pay the $250K fine but with no criminal charges, there will be no jail time. The verdict should also not hinder any potential upcoming fights for Conor, should he choose to ever return to the cage for what would be his first matchup since 2021.

EDITORS NOTE: Our original story reported that Conor McGregor was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. After further review of the court ruling, we are updating this story at 4p ET that the guilty verdict was for assault.