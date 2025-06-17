Conor McGregor’s Back at It, Throwing Fists in Public Brawls

Conor McGregor, 36, is back to his trouble-making ways after assaulting a party goer in Ibiza this week, which will likely land the former UFC star in hot water.

McGregor was at Pacha nightclub early Tuesday morning when he got into a heated altercation with a man, unleashing a flurry of jabs on the unsuspecting guy. No longer facing opponents his size in the UFC, McGregor seems to have turned the public into his new outlet for aggression.

WATCH:

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC Octagon since his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Since stepping away from the UFC — whether by choice or otherwise — headlines about McGregor have been dominated by controversy and odd behavior.

McGregor has been actively courting trouble during public appearances.

Before attending a Limp Bizkit concert in Ireland, he posted on social media, challenging attendees to a fight: "Who's going to Limp Bizkit in Ireland tomorrow? I'll be bang in the center of the Moshpit if anyone's looking for their jaw broke and their teeth sent."

In 2023, McGregor faced backlash for allegedly attacking a woman on his yacht during a trip to Ibiza. He’s also entangled in a civil suit stemming from sexual assault allegations by a woman who claims she met him at Miami’s Kaseya Center that same year.

Last year, McGregor flirted with the idea of running for president of Ireland, but this latest incident may prove too damaging for any serious leadership aspirations.

