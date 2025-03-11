Conor McGregor Wants To Break Your Jaw At A Limp Bizkit Concert

Conor McGregor is about to bring chaos to the Limp Bizkit concert in Ireland tonight.

The wild and unpredictable former UFC Lightweight champion announced on his social media account that he would be bringing not only himself, but his MMA fists to the mosh pit when the iconic rap rock band plays in McGregor's homeland later on Tuesday.

"Who's going to Limp Bizkit in Ireland tomorrow? I'll be bang in the center of the Moshpit if anyone's looking for their jaw broke and their teeth sent," the ‘Notorious’ McGregor wrote (and possibly warned.)

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?!

I'm going to need someone to find McGregor in the pit and just livestream his whole night because this has Content Gold written all over it.

Moshpit McGregor going HAM while he's seeing Limp Bizkit performing live?! Can't make it up!

For one night only, Limpz Biksit's "Break Stuff" might turn into "Break Faces" tonight with Conor McGregor at Dublin's 3Arena.

When you add the fact that McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since 2021, you can be sure that like a fat kid in a chocolate factory, Conor has a lot of pent-up emotion that he may need to let out.

Hopefully the mosh pit has waivers for all to assign!