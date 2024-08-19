Connor Stalions Literally Ran From The Media On His First Day In His New Job

I’ll start by saying something that nearly every college football fan doesn’t want to hear: Connor Stalions has a new job in football.

But thankfully, it’s not in college football. Stalions, the man at the epicenter of the Michigan Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal , is taking his talents to the high school level. He is now a volunteer defensive coordinator for Mumford High School - a recruiting pipeline for the Maize n’ Blue, go figure - which is located in Detroit.

Given all that has transpired in Stalions’ life over the past two years - stealing signs, seeing his old team win a national title (GO BLUE!), getting a second chance in the coaching world - reporters are naturally interested in talking with him to see what’s going on his life.

However, Stalions seem far less interested in talking with them.

At a practice late last week, Stalions reportedly took significant measures to avoid talking to the six media members there. He left through a door that the media was not expecting him to exit through, and sprinted across a field to get away from reporters.

While that’s strange enough behavior, this is also coming from a guy who will be a part of a Netflix documentary that will tell his side of the story of the sign-stealing scandal. Seems pretty convenient that he’s willing to take a paycheck for Netflix, but unwilling to talk to local media for free.

Evidently, he’s not legally allowed to comment publicly until the documentary debuts Aug. 27. But Stalions himself did not say that , so that could be a load of nonsense.

Either way, this is definitely a massive game of cat-and-mouse, with Stalions doing anything he possibly can to control the narrative and how he is re-branded in the public eye.

But given the extent he played in one of the most infamous cheating scandals in the sport, it’s going to be hard for anyone with a brain to view him as anything but a villainous, dishonest cheater.