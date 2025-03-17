Connor McGregor Praises Donald Trump At The White House And Makes A Case For Ireland

Connor McGregor was awed by the chance to meet Donald Trump at the White House on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Earlier on Monday , McGregor was a guest of honor at our nation's Capital and spoke with the media about many of the issues that his home country of Ireland faces. Appearing with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, he brought his country’s plight to the mainstream spotlight.

"I'm here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. You know, it'll be music to the people of Ireland's ears. Because, never on the main stage, have the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke. You know, our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it's high time that America is made aware of what's going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty," McGregor said .

Given that McGregor has teased running for President of Ireland in September , it would make sense he would try to get exposure in this way.

As part of his visit, McGregor was able to meet with President Trump, and he was thrilled to shake hands with the man who has in the past said he is a big fan of his work in the UFC ring .

"I’ll tell you what. Your work ethic is inspiring," McGregor said with complete sincerity.

Truer words were never said.

McGregor also talked about the immigration problems that Ireland face, drawing comparison to Trumps current fight against illegal aliens. "The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop," The former UFC champ declared. "The issues need to be addressed, and the 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit."

Whether this gives McGregor enough momentum to get on the Irish presidential ballot remains to be seen. He would need to be nominated by "20 members of the Houses of the Oireachtas (the legislature), (or) four of the 31 county or city Councils."

Nonetheless, it does signal that he was not just making headlines when he said he’d run for president. Given that he has been a fighter for his whole life, he will not go down in this battle easily.