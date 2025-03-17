Conor McGregor Triggers The Libs With White House Visit On St. Patrick's Day

The Libs are fuming this morning after none other than Notorious Irishman Conor McGregor kicked off St. Patrick's Day by visiting the White House with a message for Donald Trump from the Irish people.

"Happy Paddy's Day, America," McGregor announced in a video posted by the White House's social media team.

And that's all it took for the perpetually triggered Libs to lose their minds. "He walks, talks, and dresses like someone that was a thug and broke all his life and now has money overnight. hes the poster child for who not to give wealth to," one of the Lefties tweeted.

Why would Conor stop by the political capital of the world on a day when the Irish are getting rocked at the bar? It sounds like the UFC legend wants to talk politics.

"We wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro," McGregor told White House reporters this morning.

"I'm here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. You know, it'll be music to the people of Ireland's ears. Because, never on the main stage, have the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke. You know, our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it's high time that America is made aware of what's going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty," McGregor added.

"Our government is a government of zero action and zero accountability. You know, our money is being spent on overseas issues that is not including the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop. They become a minority in one swoop. So the issues need to be addressed. And the 40 million Irish-Americans, as I said, need to hear this, because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit."

Like a five-round UFC prize fight, McGregor wasn't done. He just kept unloading more ammunition.

"Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irish-ness," concluded.

Buckle up. St. Patrick's Day at the White House is going to make big headlines once the Lefties wake up at Noon.

The Libs are a mess over a masculine Irishman in the White House