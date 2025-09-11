Connecticut Attorney General Launches Probe Into WNBA Over Sun Sale

Connecticut AG William Tong is turning up the heat on the WNBA with Thursday's letter to commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is demanding answers from the WNBA.

In a letter sent to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Thursday, Tong announced that his office has opened an inquiry into the WNBA’s handling of the Connecticut Sun sale, citing concerns that the league may be "wrongfully blocking" a deal that would keep the team in the state.

"I am troubled by recent reports in the press that the WNBA may be wrongfully blocking a sale of the Connecticut Sun that would keep the Team in Connecticut in a manner that may be anticompetitive and may violate state and federal law," Tong wrote in the letter, which was shared publicly by his office.

The attorney general also expressed concerns over reports that the WNBA is pushing to buy the team itself — at a price "tens of millions of dollars below market value" — with the intent to later sell and relocate the franchise as part of the league’s broader expansion strategy.

Connecticut Sun Bidders vs. The WNBA

As OutKick previously reported, the league has offered $250 million to acquire the Sun from the Mohegan Tribe, the team’s longtime owners. That’s far less than the $325 million reportedly on the table from competing buyers, including former Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca and former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. Both have plans to move the franchise — to Boston and Hartford, respectively.

But the league isn’t just concerned about money. The WNBA wants to dictate the terms, too.

In July, the WNBA issued a statement clarifying that "relocation decisions are made by the WNBA Board of Governors and not by individual teams," and reiterated that markets like Houston — which applied for a team during the league’s recent expansion process — remain top priorities.

That’s not sitting well with Connecticut leadership.

"Our state is the epicenter and heart of women’s basketball and a dominant force in the sport," Tong wrote. "There would be no WNBA — and no worldwide growth in the popularity of women’s basketball — without the players, coaches, and dedicated fanbase in and from Connecticut."

Tong is demanding that the league turn over several documents related to the sale process, including:

A copy of the WNBA operating agreement

The WNBA’s membership agreement with the Connecticut Sun

The league’s operating manual, rules and regulations

Copies of all valuations and offers for the team

He’s also requested a meeting with league leadership to discuss the matter further.

"Please understand Connecticut will fight hard for our players, coaches and fans, and we will take all steps necessary to keep the team in Connecticut where it belongs," Tong concluded.

Tong's inquiry comes just days after both Connecticut senators publicly called out the WNBA for its role in blocking a sale of the Sun.