Connecticut Senators Slam WNBA For Blocking Sun Sale, Cite Antitrust Laws

The WNBA’s effort to block the record-breaking sale of the Connecticut Sun is facing backlash from the highest levels of government, and the league may have just created a legal mess for itself.

Both of Connecticut’s U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, have publicly condemned the league’s actions and are pushing the WNBA to let the Mohegan Tribe sell the team to the buyer of its choice.

On Monday, Sen. Blumenthal wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert criticizing the league’s attempt to "block proposals" to keep the team in the Northeast and "strong-arm" the tribe into selling the team back to the league for a lower offer.

He also warned that "any further attempts by the WNBA to use its considerable governance and market power over the Connecticut Sun to limit or dictate negotiations with the state of Connecticut could be an unreasonable restraint of trade and interference with the market that would violate federal antitrust laws."

Blumenthal — a longtime member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — said he "will demand investigations and enforcement actions" if the league continues to interfere.

Murphy also blasted the league last week in a thread on X.

"Why is the @WNBA telling the tribe who they need to sell to? It’s the tribe’s decision," Murphy posted. "The @WNBA should approve the Hartford deal. Keep the Sun in the Basketball Capital of the World."

The Mohegan Tribe Wants Out, But The League Wants Control

As OutKick previously reported, the Mohegan Tribe has been weighing two $325 million bids to sell the team: one led by former Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca that would relocate the Sun to Boston, and another led by former Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry that would move the team to Hartford.

Both bids would set a new record for a WNBA franchise sale.

But the WNBA is reportedly refusing to accept either deal. Instead, the league offered to buy the Sun itself — for just $250 million — and move the team to a market of the league’s choosing (likely Houston), while skipping out on a relocation fee.

That didn’t sit well with the tribe.

Now, ESPN reports that the team’s current ownership is exploring a partnership with the state of Connecticut, under which "funds affiliated with the state would be used to acquire a minority stake in the franchise." The plan includes games in both Hartford and Uncasville and a new practice facility in Hartford — a longtime request from players, who have been training in a glorified community center for years.

Sen. Blumenthal Cites Antitrust Law, UConn Basketball

Blumenthal’s letter laid out the stakes clearly, arguing that "relocating the team out of Connecticut would leave New England without a WNBA team, and disrupt the stability and growth the Sun have achieved over the years in the state."

He also pointed to the success of basketball in Hartford.

"Hartford has already demonstrated the ability to draw fans, notably hosting both the UCONN men’s and women’s basketball games, two of the most successful college basketball programs in the country, as well as NCAA Tournament games," he wrote.

He added that the state's proposed deal "fully ensures the continued commercial and professional success of the Connecticut Sun, and addresses the reported expansion concerns of the WNBA."

WNBA's Control Over Sale Is Becoming A Flashpoint

Under league rules, any sale or relocation must be approved by the Board of Governors. But Engelbert never even presented Pagliuca’s original bid to the board — causing the exclusivity window to expire.

The Sun have long been one of the league’s most successful teams, with 16 postseason appearances in 22 seasons. Yet the WNBA is dragging its feet on a record-setting sale and potential investment from two prominent ownership groups — simply because it didn't dictate the terms.

The tribe and league are reportedly set to meet again soon. But after the senators’ blistering commentary and legal threats, the pressure is on for the WNBA.