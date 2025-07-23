After Receiving 'F-' Grade From Players, Commanders Finally Update Their Dilapidated Locker Room: PHOTOS

The organization often ranks last in the NFL for quality-of-life for its players

It looks like the new Washington Commanders ownership group, led by Josh Harris, are on a mission to right the wrongs of the previous ownership group, led by Dan Snyder.

On Wednesday, the organization unveiled a beautiful, brand-new locker room. By the looks on players' faces, it was an incredibly welcome sight for an organization that frequently ranks dead-last in the NFL for quality-of-life among its players.

Each year, the NFL Players' Association releases a poll of players from around the league, ranking franchises based on several categories. In 2023, the Commanders came in last, receiving three F-minuses (training room, locker room and travel), and an F in treatment of families. In 2024, nothing changed. The Commanders ranked 32nd out of 32 NFL teams overall and in both the locker room and training facilities.

So, it appears that Harris is committed to listening to his players and making the necessary upgrades. It doesn't hurt that the Commanders finally have a competitive team on the field. They hadn't won a playoff game since 2005 prior to last season, but everything changed when they drafted Jayden Daniels in 2024.

The rookie quarterback easily captured NFL Rookie of the Year honors and even finished in the Top 10 in MVP voting while leading Washington to a surprise appearance in the NFC Championship Game. Despite losing to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders are positioned for several years of relevancy – at least as long as Daniels is healthy and under center.

And, the good news for Daniels is that he's got a sweet new locker room! It's not often that a player goes from a college football program with better facilities than his NFL team, but that was almost surely the case when the quarterback left LSU and joined Washington. Actually, that was definitely the case.

Now, at least, maybe he has a comparable locker room to the one he enjoyed in college. Ultimately, none of this really matters though. The Commanders finished second in the NFC despite terrible facilities. Maybe it was a motivation tactic under Snyder. Who knows? Hopefully, they aren't too comfortable in their new digs and stop performing on the field.