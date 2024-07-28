Washington Commanders Fans Are HYPED For Jayden Daniels, 2024 Season

The Washington Commanders haven't had a winning season since 2016 and haven't won a playoff game since 2005. But fans have renewed hope thanks to drafting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In addition, former owner Dan Snyder is gone, replaced by Josh Harris.

Plus, the team fired head coach Ron Rivera after four seasons and hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

They also brought in veteran running back Austin Ekeler to help with their anemic offense.

Add it all up and Commanders fans are more excited about this team than they have been in a long time. Need proof? Check out the line to get into the team's first public practice on Sunday.

Dan Quinn spoke to the media prior to the start of practice and acknowledged the incredible fan turnout.

"To see this connection [between] the fan base and this team and how important that is… to have this kind of turnout … on day one of an open practice is really cool," Quinn said.

It's clear that Quinn and rookie Jayden Daniels have brought some energy to the Washington franchise that has been sorely lacking for many years.

The team has fallen far behind its NFC East rivals – particularly the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles – in terms of success over the past decade.

Therein lies the problem, though. The Commanders are certainly better this season and more poised to make a run than in recent seasons.

But they still play in the NFC East. The Cowboys and Eagles are the class of the division and the New York Giants could be very good this season, too. If Daniel Jones returns to playing competent quarterback, that is.

That puts the Commanders in a position where they might still be the worst team in their division.

However, hope springs eternal. Commanders' fans are full of hope.

We'll see if that hope turns into results, or more disappointment for the DC faithful.