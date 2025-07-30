Washington Commanders Ownership Reportedly Considering Reinstating 'Redskins' Name Thanks To Trump

Could the Washington Redskins be making a comeback?

That's the possibility raised by a new report from the New York Post, which claims that the current Washington Commanders ownership is strongly considering restoring the original nickname. And it's out of fear that President Donald Trump could get involved in stopping or delaying their all-important new stadium deal.

Trump recently spoke derisively of the Commanders nickname, saying the franchise is now the "Washington Whatevers."

On Truth Social, Trump said "The Washington "Whatevers" should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamor for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

In another post, he threatened to put a "restriction" on the organization: "I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington."

Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the current lead owners, have reportedly taken those words to heart.

Return Of Washington Redskins Nickname Would Be Welcomed By Most D.C. Fans

After Trump's post, Harris and Blitzer have been "privately warning business associates that the White House does indeed have some leverage over their plans to build a new, $3.7 billion stadium for the team," per a New York Post source.

"They’re really getting nervous about Trump’s attacks and how they might impact the stadium deal," according to the Post's report.

The government's leverage is that the stadium is technically on federal land, making it conceivable that Trump would have some power over stadium arrangements. Though current ownership has publicly stated that they intend to keep the Commanders name in place for the forseeable future.

It's doubtful that Trump really would prevent team ownership from building the new stadium if they don't change the nickname. But it is a sign of the changing culture and rapid erosion of "woke" ideology that Harris and Blitzer are seriously considering bringing back the Washington Redskins.

Perhaps most importantly, it's a sign that woke left-wing sportswriters have lost much of their power. And it's about time they do. For years, if not decades, the mob run by the Puritanical left has used their platforms to enforce their ideological demands. Conform, or face the consequences of criticism and moral outrage from an organized social media tantrum.

Few Washington football fans cared about the nickname or wanted it changed. The Commanders name has no value, no history, no meaning. The Redskins nickname does. And Harris and Blitzer should realize by now that they don't have to bow to the mob. That the USA Today Sports section has no power or influence over anyone, let alone their bottom line. You know who does? The fans who spend their hard-earned money to buy tickets.