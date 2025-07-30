Aaron Rodgers Calls Washington NFL Franchise Redskins (Perhaps By Mistake)...On National TV

Aaron Rodgers has been known to trigger some media members and others for his takes on a hundred different topics, and he may have done it again during an appearance on national television Wednesday.

Appearing as a guest on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, which was broadcasting live from Pittsburgh Steelers' camp in Latrobe, PA., Rodgers went there on the Washington Redskins thing, calling that team by its old nickname before recovering with Commanders.

He further recovered by saying he has a habit of calling one of the new Los Angeles football teams, the San Diego Chargers.

Aaron Rodgers Also Cursed On Live TV

And, oh yeah, he also cursed a couple of times on live TV.

Classic Rodgers. And the Steelers fans love him.

The fact is he got a huge cheer from the crowd when he let the Redskins thing slip out. And, as with many things Rodgers we don't know if it was a genuine slip or an intentional message of some kind.

"Everybody's 0-0 right now," Rodgers was saying, "there's 32 teams that feel like they can win a championship.

"But you guys know, covering, the game, there's only like a handful of teams – I always say six to eight, but there's really like eight to 12, because there's teams like the Redski, sorry, the Commanders last year."

No, he didn't finish the word "Redskins." But everyone got what he was saying. And a player calling the team by its traditional nickname has already happened before this season.

Aaron Rodgers Claims Age Did It

"Woah," the cast of the show groaned.

Meanwhile, the crowd gathered around the McAfee set loved it – especially the dude who brought a sign with the old Redskins logo.

"I saw the sign, that's what got me," Rodgers offered sheepishly.

President Donald Trump has not been embarrassed about wanting the Washington franchise to return to its Redskins nickname. He has threatened to tie the name change back to the club's desire to build a new stadium.

And he's apparently serious.

"I was talking [earlier] about the San Diego Chargers. When you're as old as I am and you've played in so many different and so many team names. We beat the St. Louis Rams and that team doesn't exist anymore. But there's a history of excellence that exists in only a few places around the league, and thankfully this place is one of them."

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Is The Man

That's fair. The Steelers embody historical excellence regardless of their recent playoff win drought.

The Redskins were one of those, too, while the Commanders? Not too much yet.

Rodgers was obviously comfortable discussing his time with the Steelers so far. McAffe mentioned he'd thrown an interception to Patrick Queen early in camp.

"I don't give a sh-t about that," Rodgers said.

He also made his point that he really, really, really respects coach Mike Tomlin.

"Mike T is the man," Rodgers said. "Any hate, disrespect and that ilk, is complete and utter bullshit. Mike T. is the man. From Day One, when we talked on the phone in the offseason, I was never talking to a coach, I was talking to a friend."