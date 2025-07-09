Commanders Bring Back Washington Redskins Uniforms With One Omission

Washington is slated to wear the uniforms three times this fall.

The Redskins are back in D.C.

Sort of.

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders announced they are "Throwing it back. Running it forward." That’s their way of saying the Super Bowl Era uniforms made famous by the 'Skins are returning to the field for the 2025 season. It might look like Mark Rypien, Darrell Green and Timmy Smith are walking through that door, but there’s one notable omission in the throwback threads.

The Redskins helmet logo, a Native American chief, will remain absent and the team’s current "W" will serve as the helmet’s logo. The white and gold stripes that accompanied the burgundy helmet return.

"We look forward to bringing that nostalgic feeling back to fans, while incorporating a modern feel for our next generation of fans," Commanders Team President Mark Clouse said in a press release.

Overall, a massive improvement upon Washington’s current uniform set that seems more fit for Arena Football or Tuesday night MACtion.

Washington described the move as "Weaving past and present." The Commanders used quarterback Jayden Daniels and tight end Zach Ertz, among others, to model the uniforms in a social media video that dropped roughly two hours after the team’s uniform reveal.

Most Commanders fans have been clamoring for a return to the iconic uniforms for years, and there’s still a strong majority who’d like to see the Redskins name return to Washington.

That includes President Trump, who just days ago reiterated his support for the Redskins name, telling Fox News: "I wouldn't have changed the name. It just doesn't have the same, it doesn't have the same ring to me."

Being that the Commanders opted for a nearly full return to yesteryear, but left the helmet logo in the past, it doesn’t appear as though Trump will hear that familiar Redskins name return to D.C. anytime soon.

In the meantime, the Commanders will play as Redskins look-a-likes three times this fall. Washington’s scheduled to wear their new old uniforms in Week 9 versus Seattle, Week 13 against Denver and in Week 17 for a divisional matchup with Dallas. All three dates will be home games for Washington.

Washington finished last season 12-5, then won two playoff games before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game. A repeat or better performance might be wishful thinking, but they'll at least look the part.

