Unhinged Comedian George Lopez Claims Dodgers Blocked Him On Social Media Over Anti-ICE Rants

In 2025, George Lopez stands among comedians who have shifted from humor to politics.

Once known for stand-up, Lopez now focuses on criticizing the Trump Administration, particularly on immigration policies.

Recently, he targeted the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team he once supported, over the team's stance on immigration enforcement.

Lopez criticized the Dodgers based on a false claim that ICE agents were denied entry to a parking lot at Chavez Ravine. He also told People Magazine the team failed to oppose ICE actions.

"It’s hurtful," Lopez said, claiming the Dodgers blocked him on social media for his anti-ICE comments. The team has not addressed this claim.

On June 20, the Dodgers stated that ICE agents requested parking lot access but were denied. An ICE spokesperson clarified no agents were at Dodger Stadium, noting the officers were California Border Patrol.

Lopez dismissed the clarification. "No comment from the owners on ICE," he posted on social media, accusing the team of ignoring Latino families’ struggles.

"If anyone doesn’t belong, it’s the Dodgers," he wrote. "Maybe at the next fan fest, they can have ICE agents dress as the visiting team and remove fans during the seventh-inning stretch, since fan loyalty means nothing."

Despite Lopez’s claims, the Dodgers previously donated $1 million to charities supporting undocumented immigrants.

In 2017, Lopez posted about Trump’s deportation policies: "The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make streets safer. Want safer streets? Deport the police."

Lopez prioritizes narrative over facts.

The Dodgers visited the Trump White House in April to celebrate their World Series victory. Pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who did not attend, publicly criticized Trump. Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez, who was present, emphasized that his visit was for the team, not a personal endorsement.

