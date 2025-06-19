Dodgers Spark Protests Over Alleged ICE Agent Block At Dodger Stadium, ICE Denies Claims as False

Dodgers appear to take a side amid rioting in LA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers issued a statement on Thursday, announcing that federal immigration agents (ICE) were denied entry after attempting to access the parking lot.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled."

While the Dodgers addressed the visitors as ICE agents, an ICE spokesman told Fox News Digital that "ICE was never at (Dodger) stadium, and thus never tried to gain access."

Then, ICE itself (via X) pounced on the Dodgers' false claim that they were present and blocked at Dodger Stadium.

"False. We were never there," the official government account posted.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released a statement saying California Border Patrol agents were present at Dodger Stadium on Thursday but were not part of the ICE sweeps looking for criminal migrants across the Southland.

"This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement," McLaughlin said in a statement.

Around 10 a.m. PST, approximately a dozen California Border Patrol vehicles approached the lot near Gate E at Dodger Stadium.

At the same time, an anti-ICE protest erupted at Chavez Ravine early Thursday, with reports indicating a police car was called to check on the group of irate protesters. Activists on social media urged supporters to gather at the stadium by 10 a.m. One activist’s sign Thursday morning read, "I like my ICE crushed."

The rights to the Dodgers' parking lot are managed by Guggenheim Baseball Management, the majority owners of the team.

The Dodgers’ statement marked their first significant response to mounting pressure from fans, sports media, and local residents to address the ICE raids occurring across Los Angeles County.

Activists on social media accused the Dodgers of being "complicit" in the ICE raids, even after the statement was released.

One protester began a "F*ck the Dodgers" chant at the anti-ICE rally.

The Dodgers’ decision to block CBP agents follows an incident days earlier when singer-songwriter Nezza performed the national anthem in Spanish, against the team’s explicit wishes.

While the Dodgers initially appeared reluctant to engage in the controversy, their recent statement suggests a willingness to take a stance aligned with the anti-ICE protesters.

Manager Dave Roberts had previously avoided commenting on the presence of ICE agents in Los Angeles.

"I don’t know enough, to be quite honest with you," Roberts admitted, adding that he hasn’t "done enough and can’t speak intelligently on it."

OutKick founder Clay Travis discussed the fallout from Nezza’s political gesture during a conversation with Will Cain this week.

"I don’t know if Trump would do it, but my goodness could you imagine if they did an ICE raid in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium as a fire-back situation?" Clay told Cain.

OutKick reached out to the Dodgers for comment. The team has not responded.

