Columbia Hilariously Trolls Yale's Kicker With Dwyane Wade Statue

Dwyane Wade's statue has officially reached the trolling stage and he may never be able to live it down.

The former NBA Miami Heat star was honored last week with a statue outside the Heat's Kaseya Center to commemorate the Hall of Famer's stellar career. The only thing is - it looks NOTHING like him and has been compared to everyone from The Avengers' Thanos to Laurence Fishburne from The Matrix.

And now, Wade's unfortunate display of himself has made its way to NCAA football, as Columbia University used an image of it to try and distract Yale's kicker while kicking the extra point on Friday night!

DWYANE WADE'S STATUE IS ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC LOOKING

Shortly after Yale scored and took a 6-3 lead in the second quarter, someone from Columbia's football media operations decided to show a gigantic image of Wade's statue, which had gone viral for all the wrong reasons in the past week. The statue is so hideous that even Wade couldn't hold back from saying "Who is that guy?" during his ceremonial speech at the unveiling of it.

Fortunately for Yale kicker Nick Conforti, he was able to keep it together and hit the extra point to give his Yale Bulldogs the full 7 point touchdown.

In the end, however, Columbia would prevail in what seemed like an absolutely boring game with a final score of 13-10.

Honestly, if those types of scores are what college football is for some divisions and schools, good for Columbia for actually doing something witty and funny by bringing out Dywane Wade's statue photo - something everybody can agree was hilarious, unlike the University's' Pro-Palestinian protests that have been occurring and disrupting other students classes and lives.

Who would have thought that Dwyane Wade's statue would be the thing to bring everyone together?!