Colts Legend Reggie Wayne Tears Up Remembering Jim Irsay

Legendary Indianapolis Colts wideout and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne gave a moving tribute to late Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died at age 65 last week.

The Colts released a statement announcing that Irsay died in his sleep, without giving a cause of death.

On Wednesday, speaking to the media from the Colts' OTAs, Wayne spoke about the departed owner, fighting through the emotions.

"I told the receivers, a lot of y'all don't really know him, but he would've done anything for anybody," Wayne shared.

"He would've gave the clothes off his back ... I said, y'all got to push your asses for him. He would've done that for y'all. So, that's what I told them. I said, 'Y'all got homework to do, man. Read about him. Learn about him.'"

Wayne got plenty close to Irsay, playing 14 seasons for the Colts. He established himself as an icon with several franchise records, including most games with a reception (205), most consecutive games with a reception (134) and most postseason receptions (93). Wayne also ranks second all-time in receiving yards (14,345) and receiving TDs (82) in franchise history.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen also shared an emotional tribute to Irsay on Wednesday.

"I'd like to start off with condolences to the entire Irsay family … prayers and thoughts with them during this time," Steichen said.

"A lot of you guys knew Mr. Irsay really well and covered this team for a long time. I was with him for two years. Phenomenal human being.

"You guys know how generous he was. I told the team last week, every time I talked to him in the building, on the phone, every time. He would always tell me at the end, 'coach whatever you need for this team and this organization. We got you.' That was the man he was. … We're going to honor this season for Jim and we're going to win for Jim this year."

Despite his personal run-ins with trouble, Jim Irsay was greatly remembered as a player-friendly team owner, lauded for his generosity. Among the tributes dedicated to Irsay was a story shared by Hunter S. Thompson's widow, Anita, who spoke about the unlikely friendship between Irsay and the American author, noting that Irsay helped save Thompson's home at Owl Farm courtesy of a bridge loan.

A memorial service for Irsay will be held on June 2 in Indianapolis.

Gone but not forgotten … RIP Jim Irsay.

