Broadcaster Colt Knost Trolls Canadian Open Fans With Brad Marchand Sweater

Let's just say Leafs fans aren't big on the Panthers... or Brad Marchand

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are focusing on golf a lot these days, but they weren't happy about a little tip of the cap to the Florida Panthers at the Canadian Open.

There was a bit of hockey flavor all weekend at the RBC Canadian Open — which is being held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley — and that started off earlier in the week when Masters champ Rory McIlroy was gifted a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater (who ironically made an early exit from the tournament just like the Leafs), but that continued on Friday with broadcasters Amanda Balionis and Colt Knost.

The two headed to their broadcast position and high-fived some fans who were hanging out behind some boards like you'd find on a hockey rink, with Balionis playing to the home crowd by wearing an Auston Matthews Leafs Sweater.

Knolt, however, showed up in a Brad Marchand Florida Panthers jersey and wasn't greeted quite as warmly.

Give that man all of the golf claps and stick taps for a troll job well done.

Either he knows some puck or he spoke with someone who does, because that is the absolute perfect jersey to pick if you want to trigger Leafs fans.

That's because the Panthers have knocked the Leafs out of the playoffs a couple of times in the last few years, but Marchand especially has been a certified Leafs killer for years as a member of the Boston Bruins and now the Panthers.

In fact, as Jim Nantz (secret Hockey Guy?) noted, the night before, Marchand scored the winning goal in double overtime of Game 2 to even the Stanley Cup Final between the Cats and Edmonton Oilers 1-1.

So, while the fans in Canada certainly weren't digging that show of trollmanship, I think the rest of us sure were.