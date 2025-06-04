Rory McIlroy Gets Maple Leafs Jersey, Says If He Can Win Masters They Can Win Stanley Cup

Rory, do you realize how long their Cup drought is?

The Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Wednesday night, and as has been the case since 1967, it will not feature the Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, after another disappointing playoff run, the Leafs are getting some words of encouragement from golfer Rory McIlroy, a guy who knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to getting a championship monkey off your back.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

McIlroy is in the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto. So, given they're the hometown team, McIlroy received a brand-spankin' new Leafs sweater courtesy of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelly.

Well, Rory decided to give the Leafs something in exchange, and that was a little bit of inspiration.

I mean… I get the sentiment, but McIlroy isn't on an almost sixty-year Masters dry spell.

Of course, McIlroy's own quest to win the Masters could be some inspirational fuel for a Leafs organization that hasn't had the chance to play for the biggest prize in hockey for many decades, and they already lost out on the opportunity to play for it this year when they lost to the Florida Panthers in the Conference semifinals in seven games.

Maybe they can ride the Rory inspiration to a Cup win, but they're going to need to do a lot of work over the offseason and make some tough personnel decisions before that even becomes remotely realistic.

The biggest decision will be about unrestricted free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares, both of whom were part of the team's core that has failed to produce in the postseason.

The options aren't great. Re-sign guys who haven't been able to get the job done, or let them walk for nothing.

Not a fun place to be if you're a Leafs fan, but hey, if Rory can do it…