Multiple Colorado State Volleyball Players Kneel During National Anthem At MWC Tournament

LAS VEGAS – Prior to the start of the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinal match between San Diego State and top-seeded Colorado State, three Colorado State players took a knee during the National Anthem.

The three players were Malaya Jones, Kennedy Stanford and Naeemah Weathers.

Malaya Jones was recently named the Mountain West Player of the Year after leading the Rams to a 14-4 conference record that earned them the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Jones is also alleged to have conspired with transgender San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming.

According to a Title IX complaint filed by currently-suspended SJSU associate head coach Melissa Batie-Smoose, Fleming colluded with Jones, with whom Fleming reportedly has a friendship, in an attempt to injure Spartans' co-captain Brooke Slusser.

This allegation is also included in a lawsuit filed against the Mountain West Conference.

According to the lawsuit, Fleming wanted revenge on Slusser for speaking out about transgender participation in women's sports.

Fleming allegedly visited Jones, along with two SJSU teammates, the night before the match between the two schools on October 3.

The Mountain West Conference said it investigated the claims, but "did not find sufficient evidence of the claims in a recent Title IX complaint."

The reason for the protest during the National Anthem by the three Colorado State players is unclear.

OutKick asked a spokesperson for the Colorado State athletics department, who was in attendance at the match, why the players knelt during the anthem.

"We're not going to comment on that," the spokesperson said.

The winner of the Colorado State-San Diego State match advances to the Mountain West Championship, where San Jose State and Blaire Fleming await.

SJSU advanced to the title game by way of a forfeit in its semifinal match against Boise State.

The Championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT on Saturday with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.