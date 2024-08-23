Colorado State Is Already The Best NCAAF Team In The State Thanks To These Uniforms

Call off the dogs, the Colorado State Rams proved they are the best team in the state, better than Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Wait, what?

I know, it sounds kind of confusing. After all, the two intrastate rivals don’t square off until September 14 in Fort Collins. Thankfully, the game starts at 1 p.m. EST this year, which means networks learned their lessons about making sure these games don’t go until the early hours of Sunday morning like last year (even though that game was a CLASSIC). And no matter how that game goes, there’s still an entire season left to play.

But before even a single snap of the season has taken place, the Rams have (unofficially) proven that they will be the best football team in the Centennial State - thanks to their uniforms.

I know that might sound lame to you. But to a uniform enthusiast like me (I’ve written a lot about the MLB’s city connect uniforms ), stuff like this is exciting.

The Rams made an update to their "State Pride" uniforms, which were dope to begin with. Despite basically only adding the word "State" to the helmet and the front of the jersey, this subtle change still makes the uniforms look absolutely fantastic. (Sadly, they won't wear these threads against Colorado).

Somehow, the school found a way to take the Colorado state flag (which is the coolest in the country) and somehow make its designs look even cooler on a football uniform. Epic.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are just out here putting the silhouette of the Rockies on their sleeves. Not a bad touch, but still nothing compared to the Rams.

Colorado State has already won the jersey war against Colorado. Now the Rams just need to win the record war this season. And given how bad the Buffaloes were last year, that shouldn’t be too hard to do.