Dressing For Success? Colorado Buffaloes New Jerseys Leak

It's a new era for the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The 2023 season started with a new head coach in Deion Sanders, the coaching staff has built recruiting momentum, and Colorado now rejoins the Big 12 for the 2024 season.

Stands to reason then, that they'd introduce new uniforms. Sure enough, a few weeks ahead of the start of the regular season, those new jerseys have leaked.

CTESPN posted on X a graphical design leak of the new jerseys, with some notable changes. The old jersey set had white numbers with a gold outline, whereas the new set has gold numbers with a white outline. Similarly, the numbers on the shoulder pads also are now in gold, as opposed to white.

The most notable design change though, is the outline of a mountain range on the sleeves.

It's something different, that's for sure.

Colorado Buffaloes' New Uniforms Start Of New Era?

Colorado, oddly enough, was one of the last remaining programs on the old Nike jersey template, so this update will move the team onto the newer template. As well as adding a different design element.

It's not the first uniform-related change they've made this offseason; recently they added players' social media handles to their practice sets.

That seemed to signal some misplaced priorities, but new jerseys can add some excitement and even attract recruits, as Oregon has famously demonstrated. Colorado opens the season on August 29 against North Dakota State, before rivalry games against Nebraska and Colorado State.

Sanders and the rest of the football program hope the new jerseys are the start of a much-improved 2024.