Rockies Interim Manager Makes The Most Of His First Ejection, Goes Nuclear On Umpire

Warren Schaeffer put on a clinic of how to get removed from a baseball game.

The Colorado Rockies may be the undisputed worst team in all of Major League Baseball, but that doesn't mean they're not entertaining.

The Rockies entered their Sunday afternoon contest against the Milwaukee Brewers riding a five-game losing streak, and after a questionable punch-out from home plate Ramon De Jesus, Colorado interim manager Warren Schaeffer decided to insert, and quickly eject himself, from the contest.

Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman struck out looking at an 0-2 pitch from Milwaukee's Chad Patrick. After Freeman shared a couple of words with the home plate ump, only to be quickly ejected, Schaeffer bolted out of the dugout and put on a clinic on how to get thrown out of a baseball game.

We not only got a gum toss followed by a hat toss, but Schaeffer even walked over to home plate and got on his knees to show just how low the previous pitch was.

While Schaeffer's performance at the plate and screaming at the top of his lungs is worthy of attention, maybe the coolest part of the dust-up at home plate was seeing the manager flip a switch, calm down, and ask the umpire what Freeman specifically said to him to get ejected so quickly.

Schaeffer had his fun, brought some juice to his dugout, but then ended the situation with a bit of grace. It's all you can ask from your manager, especially the manager of a team that currently holds a record of 18-65.