Deion Sanders Names Colorado’s Starting QB: Could Kaidon Salter Be The Next To Have His Jersey Retired?

Here we go, Deion Sanders has named the starting quarterback at Colorado who will fill the shoes of Shedeur Sanders, who is currently waiting for his chance in Cleveland. But, does this mean Kaidon Salter could one day have his jersey retired?

I'm kidding, but actually being serious at the same time. I know it gets tricky.

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders announced that Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter would be the starter on Friday when Georgia Tech comes to town for the highly anticipated matchup with Colorado. I say that it's highly anticipated because we have no idea what the Buffaloes will look like in 2025, though the offense has a chance to take the next step.

And while Kaidon Salter did get the nod, keep a look-out for freshman phenom Julian Lewis, who is waiting in the wings to takeover when the time is right.

After throwing for 5,283 yards and 59 touchdowns during his time at Liberty, with two of those seasons coming under former coach Hugh Freeze, Salter gives Colorado the best chance to win at the moment. But, the clock is ticking on how long Deion Sanders can keep Julian Lewis on the sidelines, if he's ready to go.

"The kid has a ton of experience, dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well," Deion Sanders said of Kaidon Salter. "He's the guy. He's the guy at this point."

Kaidon Salter Looking To Have His Own Jersey Retired. Right?

One of the key contributing factors to Salter earning the spot has been his growth with OC Pat Shurmur, along with volunteer assistant Byron Leftwich, who have both seen the young man continue to bring his veteran experience to the field.

"He's done it before," said Deion Sanders. "This is not his first time running out the tunnel and getting the start. ... I like what he did in the spring, and he's growing and growing and growing."

But, Salter should not get comfortable in the pocket, especially if the offense isn't clicking, though I find that hard to believe at the moment. The future of Colorado football is Julian Lewis, but Kaidon gives them the best chance to win right now, while the freshman continues to learn how to be a college quarterback.

As for whether Kaidon can do enough to have his jersey retired if he puts up crazy numbers this season for the Buffaloes, that would be a hard sell for the folks in Boulder. Though I could've said the same thing about them retiring Shedeur's jersey as well.

Who knows, maybe the new starting quarterback can lead them to a Big 12 championship and really shock folks around the country. If that turns out to be the case, then build the quarterback a statue outside the stadium that will one day sit beside Deion's.