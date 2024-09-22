Colorado Fans Pull Pathetic Move After Beating Unranked Baylor: VIDEO

Colorado fans should be embarrassed by how they reacted to beating Baylor late Saturday night.

The Buffaloes improved to 3-1 after beating the Bears when Dominic Richardson fumbled the ball on 1st & goal going into the end zone.

The fumble locked up a 38-31 victory for Deion Sanders and his team. It was a nice win, but apparently expectations are very low in Boulder.

Colorado fans storm the field after beating unranked Baylor

How did Colorado fans react to beating an unranked Baylor team that entered the game 2-1? Did they give each other some high fives and hit up the bars?

No, they decided to storm the field……..*AGAINST UNRANKED BAYLOR.*

You can watch the absolutely pathetic move from the students unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, it's not a secret to OutKick readers that I have a firm standard on storming the field or court after a game. There's really only two times it's acceptable:

An unranked team upsets the top team in America at home. A team that rarely wins conference championships locks one up at home.

Those are truly the only two times it's acceptable. I'm sure some of you will claim I'm just an old man yelling at clouds, and I get it. Some will say it's just kids having fun. Why not let the kids have fun, right?

Wrong.

This is America. This is the country that put men on the moon. This is the country that won two world wars. This is the country that built the greatest economy in the history of the human species.

In this country, we expect to win, and we don't celebrate things we're expected to do. You celebrate things you thought were borderline impossible or incredibly difficult to pull off.

Storming the field against an unranked team tells me that Colorado fans think they're team is a joke. Would you ever see Alabama do this? Would you ever see Michigan do this? What about a team like Indiana? The answer is no across the board.

And before anyone calls me a hypocrite, I have blasted Wisconsin in the past for storming the court against a top five team. My standards don't change based on who is involved.

You want to have some fun? Go play intramurals. This is big time college football, and in this sport, you stay in your seats when you beat an unranked team. Otherwise, you're just projecting the world how weak you think your team is at the end of the day. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.