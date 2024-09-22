One Thing Is Certain, Deion Sanders Has Brought Joy To Colorado Football Fans, And You Have To Respect That

After folks across the country jumped off the Colorado bandwagon, the Buffaloes had the final laugh on a wild Saturday night in Boulder, thanks to two-way star Travis Hunter and a wild finish.

You might have been paying attention to other games across the country as Baylor held a 31-24 lead very late in the fourth quarter. If you did, I hope you've seen the replays by now, but if not, we've got you covered.

As the Buffaloes took the final snap of the game around the 50-yard line, Shedeur Sanders heaved a pass towards the end-zone that looked like it was going to fall to the ground. But, it was LaJohntay Wester who turned around to find the ball and caught the pass with both hands as the crowd erupted into a massive celebration, with the extra-point sending it to overtime.

Does this remind anyone of Kordell Stewart?

But that wasn't going to win Deion Sanders and Colorado the game, as both teams were headed to overtime in what was already a crazy game.

Colorado Wins In Overtime, Thanks To Travis Hunter Aggression

On the first possession of overtime, Shedeur Sanders led Colorado 25-yards for the go-ahead touchdown, in a seven-play drive capped off by Micah Welch running it in for the 1-yard score.

It was then time for Travis Hunter to once again stamp his name on a monumental moment that will be relived for a long time in Boulder.

As Baylor's Dominic Richardson was headed towards the end-zone, only Travis Hunter stood in his way. Unfortunately for Richardson, as he dove towards the goal-line, Hunter made the second-best play of the night, but the one that clinched the Colorado win.

After being left for dead following the loss to Nebraska two-weeks ago, then defeating Colorado State 28-9 in the ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown’, Deion Sanders once again has a team that is 3-1, for the second straight year.

Deion Sanders Has Brought Joy To The Colorado Fan Base

As much as Deion Sanders says things that draw unwanted attention to the Colorado football program, he has certainly brought joy to the fan base.

This has been one of the crazier teams to cover, and watch, in college football. There are fans of the sport across the country that will tune into on a weekly basis hoping to see Colorado lose. And guess what? Folks inside the program don’t care, as long as you are watching.

Deion even took the time postgame to apologize to the Baylor program for his fans rushing the field following the game.

"That's not professional, I wanted to shake his hand and acknowledge him," Sanders said.

For the fans in Colorado, the moment of joy was too overwhelming to keep them in their seats, storming the field in excitement.

Now, Deion Sanders has this team 3-1, with a trip to UCF coming next week. Who knows how that game will play-out, but one thing is certain, and it's the love that those fans in Colorado have for their coach, no matter how loud the outside noise gets.