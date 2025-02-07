College Student Will Now Get $10,000 After Hitting Half Court Shot, Being Denied

Not so fast!

A UMass college student will now get the $10,000 prize money he earned after hitting a half-court shot earlier this week, despite the insurance company initially withdrawing it due to his foot being on the half-court line.

Noah Lee, a UMass senior, was randomly chosen to compete in the school's shootout challenge during the school's women's basketball game earlier this week. Lee successfully hit a layup, free throw, three-pointer and a half-court shot all within 30 seconds as the crowd went wild.

INSURANCE REFUSES TO PAY THE PRIZE MONEY

The celebration, however, was short-lived as Odds On Promotions, who was the third party that the school used, said that their insurance company determined that because Lee's foot was on the half-court line, he technically violated the rules and did not win. Instead, UMass offered Lee a suite for an upcoming men's basketball game, tickets for an upcoming women's basketball game, and some swag.

Immediately, social media went wild on UMass and Prize Insurance for neglecting on the original $10,000 offer. And to think that tickets for a men's and women's basketball game at UMass was somehow a good consolation prize? Yeah, right. Even famed Poker player "Rampage," who was also a UMass grad, said that he'd give $5,000 to Lee because of how the situation went down.

THE SCHOOL WILL NOW PAY THE WINNINGS

Earlier Friday, however, the university announced that they would be honoring the $10,000 prize money.

"We weren't satisfied with that outcome and arrived at the decision to provide Noah with both a $10,000 award and a host of other UMass athletics benefits," UMass said in a statement.

Shame on Odds On Promotion for not realizing that they could have been the social media champion and gotten some good publicity for being a man of the people, but instead, let some suits decide to ruin a college kid's big break.

Once again, the Internet remains undefeated in calling out BS and letting the little guy win.

SHOULD NOAH STILL HAVE GOTTEN PAID? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow

