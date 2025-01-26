Bar Steps Up To Pay Creighton Student Who Nearly Got Gypped Out Of $7k After Nailing Half-Court Shot

The upset effort of Creighton's women's basketball team fell short against UConn on Saturday, but one lucky Bluejays student left the game $7,000 richer, or at least that's what he and everyone else in the building thought.

During a break in the action during the second half, a student took the floor for an in-game contest sponsored by the local Let It Fly Sports Bar in downtown Omaha. The student needed to make a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer, and then a shot from half-court to win the $7k.

The student breezed through the first three shots and had around 15 seconds to make the shot from mid-court. On his final attempt just before time expired, he drilled it, and mayhem ensued given that the young man just became $7,000 richer.

Well, upon further review, the student's foot was on the line during his half-court make, which technically voided the attempt given that he signed a contract to participate in the contest.

After Matt Sottile's post on X about the discrepancy in the contest made the rounds, Creighton's official account shared a post of its own to confirm that the young man would be getting his $7,000 even though the bar had a very real out on forking over the cash.

This is the good stuff.

To be fair, if the bar would have taken the out on the contract technicality and not paid the student his $7,000, they'd be facing a PR nightmare. Instead, they flipped the script and spun the unique situation into a win-win, both for their business and for the student who put on a show for the fans in Creighton on Saturday.

In a world where student-athletes are paid millions, it's nice to see the regular dudes get a nice chunk of change, especially when we're talking about a guy making a half-court shot in front of thousands of people.