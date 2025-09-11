Here We Go: From Tennessee-Georgia To Florida-LSU: The College Football Showdowns Full Of Upset Potential

Can the Vols Finally Break the Streak? Florida vs. LSU: Billy Napier’s Future on the Line in Baton Rouge?

KNOXVILLE, TN — It's not hard to notice the overall sense of excitement around the campus of Tennessee this week, ahead of the Top-15 showdown with Georgia that will certainly have the attention of college football fans. But, luckily for us all, we have a monster weekend ahead that spans the entire day.

Before last week's upset loss to South Florida, the showdown in Death Valley between Florida and LSU felt like the game of the day. And while there is still an argument to be made that it should be, the storylines heading into a Saturday night in Baton Rouge have obviously shifted to Billy Napier, and his future in Gainesville.

Even though there are plenty of ranked matchups awaiting this weekend, don't overlook the chaos that could occur from those games you might feel are a little underwhelming. I'm looking at you, Ole Miss fans.

But, let's take a dive into the games that should be paid the most attention to this weekend, with a few sleepers thrown in.

Also, let me know what you think. Who's on upset alert? Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia (3:30 pm ET, ABC)

Here we go. It's been eight straight wins for Georgia over Tennessee, and everything in my body wants to take the Bulldogs until Josh Heupel and the Vols can actually get over the hump. It's almost as if we are replaying the lead-up to Tennessee vs. Alabama game from 2022.

The Vols had gone 15-straight years without beating the Crimson Tide, and while the current Georgia streak isn't as long, there's still an uneasy feeling around these parts when this game is played.

But, there is hope for the Vols this season, and most of it will depend on how much pressure they can put on Gunner Stockton. It feels as though Joey Aguilar and the Vols offense will have to pass the 21-point threshold in this one to have a shot. I haven't seen much out of the Bulldogs offense, but both teams have kept things pretty vanilla with their playcalling.

It's going to the fourth quarter, and Georgia will cover 3.5 points. I actually want to pick Tennessee, but until they actually do, it's hard to pick against Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

USF vs. Miami (4:30 pm ET, CW Network)

Ok, does the South Florida train finally come off the tracks at Miami this weekend? Let me say congrats to the CW Network for landing this game, even if it was already on the schedule. I don't think there's a hotter team in college football right now after two weeks than USF, thanks to wins over Boise State and the Florida Gators.

But, can Alex Golesh dial up enough on offense to keep up with Carson Beck and the Hurricanes? It wasn't as if the Bulls were dominating the Gators last weekend, but found a way to win with defense, along with some dynamic plays on both sides of the ball. This one feels like Miami, especially with its rushing attack and ferocious defense.

There's a reason why the Hurricanes are 17.5 point favorites at home. I do think USF covers, but ends up losing in the end. Have fun with this one.

Florida vs. LSU (7:30 pm ET, ABC)

Luckily for college football fans, the LSU versus Florida rivalry rarely fails to disappoint. These teams despise each other, and the environment inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night will be off the rails. It just so happens that Florida's Billy Napier is seemingly living week-by-week right now in Gainesville, after another early-season loss.

Would it surprise anyone if the Gators won this football game? Not me, given the history between these two squads. But, Garrett Nussmeir will have the Tigers ready for just about anything Florida throws his way, and the only way this one stays close is if DJ Lagway can find a way to make plays outside the pocket.

Was it just a bad day for the Gators against USF? We'll find out Saturday night, as I promise Florida will be ready for the challenge. But, when the clock strikes zero, LSU will cover the 7.5 points and Billy Napier will once again have to answer questions regarding the Gators football program, but only if it gets ugly.

And I don't think this one will get out of hand.

Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 South Carolina (7:45 pm ET, SEC Network)

Out of all the games this weekend, this one could end up being the most unpredictable. This is not your grandpa's Vanderbilt team, and it's certainly a South Carolina squad looking to make a run to the college football playoff.

Credit to Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, who has this team playing with a fire that is ignited every time Diego Pavia steps onto the field. But, can the Commodores stop LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks lethal weapons on offense and special teams?

I'm preparing myself for some type of chaos in this one, as Vanderbilt has had this game circled on the calendars for an entire year. But, can they actually do it? Can Diego Pavia out-duel LaNorris Sellers?

Buckle up, this one is going to be intense. I'm taking Vanderbilt and the 4.5 points, though the Gamecocks extend this winning streak over the Dores to seventeen games. But, I could flip this pick leading up to kickoff. As you can tell, I really want to take Vanderbilt.

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (7;30 pm ET, NBC)

Sign me up for this one, even if it's only for the theatrics of seeing so many Texas A&M fans heading to South Bend.

Can the Aggies get enough from QB Marcel Reed against a tough Irish defense? Will Jeremiyah Love get the rock more than 15 times against the Aggies, given how the game against Miami went? Remember, Notre Dame had a bye last weekend, which obviously came early in the season. So, energy shouldn't be a problem.

CJ Carr showed flashes against Miami, though I imagine Mike Elko will have the Aggies attacking freshman Notre Dame quarterback as often as possible. Something crazy is bound to happen in this one, and I can see the ball bouncing the Aggies way.

Texas A&M goes into South Bend and defeats Notre Dame, straight up.

Games To Keep An Eye On

No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech, 12pm ET on ESPN

Arkansas @ No. 17 Ole Miss, 7pm ET on ESPN

Colorado @ Houston, Friday night at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN

There you have it, my weekend slate of games to keep an eye on. Please don't hold these gambling picks against me, but I hope you have a wonderful weekend watching college football.