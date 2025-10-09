This College Football Playoff Contender Is On Upset Alert This Weekend

If there was such a thing as "drinking the Kool-Aid too much," then I'm about to go into diabetic shock.

Hell, I practically invented the deep red, Texas Tech flavored Kool-Aid around these parts.

Yes, it's no secret I love what the Red Raiders have cooking out in Lubbock, both this season and beyond, but I also have to try and be as objective as possible.

Texas Tech is coming off an absolute drubbing of the Houston Cougars, putting up 35 points on an otherwise stingy defensive unit.

The Red Raiders are 5-0 since Baker Mayfield donned their colors and have a big game next weekend with Arizona State that could very well put them in the driver's seat permanently for the Big 12 title.

The only problem is they have a date with the Kansas Jayhawks first.

Upon first glance, Tech should have this one in the bag.

They're ranked ninth in the AP Poll, they're undefeated, and this game is at home.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, for starters, this has the makings of a classic trap game.

There is a good chance the Red Raiders are looking ahead to their showdown with the Sun Devils next Saturday.

With so much to play for in that one, there's reason to believe Joey Maguire's squad could be overlooking the Jayhawks.

Their game in Tempe will be a huge one with playoff implications, no doubt, but Kansas is not an opponent that should be taken lightly.

Coach Lance Leipold and quarterback Jalon Daniels will be a stiff test for this Tech defense, as they're averaging 35 points per game this season.

The Jayhawks are 4-2 and are right in the thick of the Big 12 race.

A win in Lubbock this Saturday would send Rock Chalk straight to the top of the standings and possibly into the top-25.

It would also leave a huge dent in Texas Tech's championship aspirations.

It's no longer about making it to the dance; this Red Raiders squad is good enough to win the whole damn thing.

They passed their first test earlier this season in Salt Lake City, now it's time to pass the next one.

Great teams don't overlook their opponent, and I have no reason to believe Texas Tech will.

But I would be remiss if I didn't issue them this warning.

I see the potential in this team, and in a year like this where there may not be a truly dominant championship contender, the title is as much Tech's as it is anyone else's.

And as an objective observer, I would hate to see them squander a chance like this.