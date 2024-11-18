Deion's Buffaloes Continue To Rise And The Big Ten And SEC Jockey For Position in OutKick's Elite 12

Did you expect anything different this weekend in college football? As we head down the homestretch of the regular season, there are a number of teams looking for help in their hopes of making the playoff, but as we saw on Saturday, teams like Georgia, Colorado and SMU all did their part to stay in contention.

But it wouldn't be a chaotic weekend without some type of madness. After hanging on over the last few weeks with a number of late-game comebacks, things finally went off the rails for BYU, losing to Kansas in a pivotal Big 12 showdown. Now, the Cougars might need to win the conference title to get into the postseason, but it looks like they'll have to get through Colorado if they both make it.

As for the Georgia Bulldogs, there were many folks that rightfully questioned them after the loss to Ole Miss. But as we witnessed on Saturday night in Athens, Kirby Smart and his team aren’t done just yet, and looked to have clinched a spot in the playoff, thanks to the Dawgs 31-17 win over Tennessee, behind QB Carson Beck.

Now, the Vols will need some help. Judging by what we've seen so far this season, we're bound to see a number of upsets down the stretch. But they aren’t the only team looking for some guidance into the postseason, as the SEC and Big Ten are in a fight to see how many bids they can snag before the final playoff rankings are announced after championship weekend.

When it comes to this week's ranking, we're still waiting to see how most conference championship games will look, with only Oregon seemingly ‘clinching’ a spot in the college football playoff. But this weekend will tell us a lot, as undefeated Indiana travels to Columbus for a showdown against Ohio State.

While the majority of eyes are on the Hoosiers, there will be a number of teams in the SEC paying attention to the Florida vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday, kicking off at 12 p.m. ET. Yes, this is the same time as Ohio State versus Indiana.

Alright, let's take a look at our expert pickers, who put together the best twelve teams in college football this week.

Here is the list of pickers for each week's OutKick Top-12 Poll.

Clay Travis

Trey Wallace

Chad Withrow

Jonathan Hutton

Dan Dakich

Les Miles

Brock Huard

Lou Holtz

Tommy Tuberville

Jeannine Edwards

Will Cain

Ricky Cobb

Kelly Stewart

OutKick College Football Playoff Top-12, Week Twelve Rankings

Obviously, things have changed this week with BYU and Tennessee both losing. The conundrum for voters is where to put a team like Boise State, while the Cougars are still in the playoff hunt, thanks to the Big 12 title chase.

The biggest movement was BYU being replaced by a majority of our panel by Colorado as the Big 12 automatic qualifier. Also, Georgia moved up three spots, jumping Penn State in this week's rankings, while Tennessee did not make the cut. There will be further movement next week following the No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Indiana game on Saturday.

I know there will be a lot of eyes on Ole Miss this upcoming week, as the Rebels travel to Florida, who is coming off their win over LSU. If the Rebels are going to slip-up before the regular season ends, it's most likely going to come against the Gators, and not Mississippi State, which would cause further chaos in the SEC for which teams receive a bid.

How the College Football Playoff Would Look Right Now. Voters Make Their Case

Here is how the playoff matchups would look like right now, if the season were to end today.



Looking at these potential first round games, I don’t know how you couldn't be excited about a Notre Dame vs. Alabama showdown in Tuscaloosa. What about Penn State playing between the hedges at Georgia? We are headed towards a number of fascinating on-campus games in the first round, no matter who makes the final twelve.

Our panel of voters were still high on the Miami Hurricanes over SMU right now in the ACC championship race, but have obviously changed their tune on Deion Sanders and Colorado out of the Big 12.

With Indiana sitting at No. 6 in this week's poll, the question is how far would they drop if they were to lose this weekend at Ohio State. Maybe it comes down to the margin, but the Hoosiers could silence the critics by going into Columbus and leaving with the win.

Dan Dakich Annouces OutKick's Elite 12 On Don't@Me

Let me know what you think about this week's OutKick rankings. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com