CFP Madness: Down Goes BYU, Georgia Tames The Vols, While Colorado One Step Closer To College Football Playoff

You didn’t think we'd get through another Saturday in college football without some type of craziness, right? Whether it was BYU losing their first game of the season, Georgia taking down Tennessee at home, or Colorado just two wins away from the Big 12 title game, we once again saw madness, as the playoffs are around the corner.

It's become an every weekend situation now, with ranked teams getting kicked from the unbeaten, or suffering a detrimental loss. How about South Carolina letting a big lead slip away, only to return the favor and beat Missouri at home? Florida seems to have a few things back on track, or maybe LSU is just not that good and Brian Kelly had better figure some things out, quickly.

Alright, let's take a look at some of the chaos from Saturday.

College Football Playoff Upsets Once Again. How Will Teams Be Ranked?

It felt as if BYU had just been hanging on for dear life over the last few weeks, and they finally let go of the rope Saturday night to Kansas. The Jayhawks had already caused some problems for opposing teams in the Big 12, and the win over BYU was the icing on the cake.

As for what's next, we are continuing to head down the road of chaos in the Big 12, with Colorado just two wins away from clinching a spot in the conference title game, along with a spot in the playoff. Are we about to see Deion Sanders coaching a team in the postseason tournament to crown a national champion? It sure looks like it, and once again, it was the Travis Hunter show for the Buffaloes.

Give Travis Hunter the darn Heisman Trophy.

As for the SEC, Tennessee traveled to Georgia on Saturday afternoon, but was held scoreless in the second half, thanks to a tough Bulldogs defense. This win for Kirby Smart most likely now locks them into the playoff, as long as they don't lose over the next two weeks. As for the Vols, they will drop in the polls, but you have to wonder how far, given that this loss came on the road, and BYU lost to Kansas.

I still think there is a good chance Josh Heupel can join Kirby Smart in coaching postseason games for a title. But, as it currently stands, both Texas and Texas A&M only have one SEC loss, and we are just two weeks away from the Texas Showdown in College Station.

The ramifications of that game are going to be fascinating to watch unfold.

Now, with BYU losing, and Boise State continuing to win, this could put the Cougars in the 12th spot, and keep the Vols out, for the moment. But, as we've seen this season, we are just getting started with the upsets, with two weeks of regular season football remaining.

Congrats to Billy Napier and Florida for proving that there was still some fight left in the Gators, beating the Tigers in Gainesville, sending LSU into full-blown panic mode.

Oh, and I still have no idea how South Carolina has gone on the November run once again, this time beating Missouri to knock them out of playoff contention.

We will get a few more interesting matchups in the SEC. After Florida handled LSU, they will host Ole Miss net week in Gainesville, which could turn into the biggest win ever of the Billy Napier era.

Big Ten Showdown Between Ohio State and Indiana On Deck, Big 12 Madness

The magical season for Indiana will have to make a stop in Columbus, Ohio next week for this pivotal Big Ten showdown.

It doesn't get much bigger than this for the Hoosiers, while Ohio State looks to avoid their second loss of the season. Indiana can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with a win over the Buckeyes.

For Oregon, even though they escaped a game against Wisconsin with a win, it wasn't all pretty for the Ducks. Dillon Gabriel didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time all season, but the Ducks rallied in the fourth quarter to win 16-13.

We all know the next college football playoff rankings on Tuesday will be must-see television, but so will the games next weekend. Also, what in the world has happened to Kansas State, dropping another game, this time to Arizona State.

There will be a number of different fan-bases in the SEC hoping that Florida can pull off the upset over Ole Miss, which would only add further panic within the conference when it comes to the postseason.

As for this past weekend, I guess we should stop expecting anything normal across the board. If one thing is for certain, the college football playoff committee has some work to do over the next few days before releasing its rankings.